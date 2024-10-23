Slingstone 24-4: ENDEX, ENDEX, ENDEX

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam -- After two weeks, the Operational Readiness Exercise, Slingstone 24-4, has officially concluded.



Over 180 learning objectives across 27 units and 65 career fields were accomplished during this two-week period.



“The entire team used the last two weeks to make significant improvements, not only to their operations, but on educating their Airmen and preparing them for their roles in the pacing OPLAN,” said Brig. Gen. Thomas Palenske, 36th Wing commander. “By taking these challenges head-on, we have made a difference in our readiness.”



Some specific challenges Team Andersen Airmen overcame were a simulated bombed airfield repaired in under 4.5 hours, 39 tent structures for incoming Airmen barracks/HQ set up in less than 2 days, simulated $2.1M in contracts and emergency funds processed, a disaggregated Air Mobility Squadron able to support incoming aircraft, and first responders handling a simulated major accident with injured Airmen and fire in less than 2 hours.



As stated above, there were over 180 objectives completed and listing all of them might be a bit too much. Andersen’s general attitude of the exercise signals that the Airmen on the Forward Edge performed well during this year’s ORE.



“Best part of my day is getting out and see the amazing folks that we have on our team,” Palenske said. “Chief feels exactly the same way, I’m literally amazed by the excellence of the Airmen.”



With the knowledge gained from this exercise, our Airmen have evaluated their current capabilities and readiness and have made the correct tweaks and adjustments needed for Andersen to be more prepared to execute the pacing OPLAN as well as be the bastion of Americans on American soil here in the Indo-Pacific.



“If you guys could see the way this Wing operates through my eyes, your takeaway would be ‘hey, sleep well at night, you’re gonna be fine,’” Palenske said. “Andersen Air Force Base is on the watch, and we got this.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.25.2024 Date Posted: 10.25.2024 00:37 Story ID: 483908 Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Slingstone 24-4: ENDEX, ENDEX, ENDEX, by SSgt Pedro Tenorio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.