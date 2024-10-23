Employee Spotlight: Mr. Dan Maranon Provides Invaluable Leadership that Helps Forward-deployed SUPPOs

Story by Mr. Vladimir Narvaez via NAVSUP FLC San Diego Public Affairs



San Diego, Calif. - Disbursing operations and accountability aboard ships is critical to the United States Navy’s readiness. A dedicated team of professionals from the NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego (NAVSUP FLCSD) Field Examination Group (FEG), including Mr. Dan Maranon, routinely conducts on-site and unannounced examinations of all activities in San Diego, Puget Sound, and Japan, where military pay accounts are held and disbursing accountability is involved.



As a Lead Examiner, Mr. Maranon has consistently exhibited exceptional performance, unwavering dedication, and a strong commitment to excellence by successfully leading his team during their recent visit to 7th Fleet’s forward-deployed ships homeported in Yokosuka, Japan which includes the USS BLUE RIDGE (LCC-19), USS JOHN FINN (DDG-113), USS RAFAEL PERALTA (DDG-115), USS ROBERT SMALLS (CG-62), and the Commander of the 7th Fleet. Under his direction, his team identified and rectified numerous discrepancies, including over 3.3k pay, fiscal, and travel errors, and numerous Disbursing Officer and Deputy Disbursing Officer, Navy Cash Accountable Officer, and command responsibility errors. Additionally, Mr. Maranon successfully identified and corrected hundreds of overpaid and underpaid accounts and uncovered nearly 2,000 unreported leave days, preventing a potential loss of over $200k in government funds.



The Supply Officers of these forward-deployed ships expressed their gratitude for his and his team’s meticulous inspections. Moreover, his insightful recommendations resulted in improved work processes, reduced redundancy, and enhanced customer service. Mr. Maranon’s exceptional work ethic, keen attention to detail, and ability to perform well under pressure have earned him the respect and admiration of his colleagues. He is a model team player, always ready to lend a hand and support his coworkers. His tireless efforts and commitment to excellence not only ensure the operational readiness of supported ships in San Diego and abroad, but also underscore the critical role NAVSUP FLC San Diego plays in naval operations.



NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) San Diego is one of eight FLCs under Commander, Naval Supply Systems Command. Headquartered in San Diego with eight over-the-horizon sites in California and Nevada, NAVSUP FLC San Diego’s provides logistics, business and support services to fleet, shore, and industrial commands of the Navy, Coast Guard, and Military Sealift command and other joint and allied forces. Learn more at https://www.navsup.navy.mil/NAVSUP-Enterprise/NAVSUP-FLC-San-Diego/ and www.facebook.com/navsupflcsd.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.24.2024 Date Posted: 10.24.2024 16:35 Story ID: 483892 Location: CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Employee Spotlight: Mr. Dan Maranon Provides Invaluable Leadership that Helps Forward-deployed SUPPOs, by Frank Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.