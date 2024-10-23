Growing safety culture in Kentucky National Guard

Photo By 1st Sgt. Scott Raymond | Nearly 40 Soldiers and civilian technicians with the Kentucky National Guard gathered...... read more read more Photo By 1st Sgt. Scott Raymond | Nearly 40 Soldiers and civilian technicians with the Kentucky National Guard gathered at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park for the annual Safety Training Workshop Oct. 21-23, 2024. The workshop provided an emphasis on ensuring units in the Kentucky National Guard have the tools to mitigate risk, report mishaps and build a safety culture. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by 1st Sgt. Scott Raymond) see less | View Image Page

GILBERTSVILLE, Ky. – “Safety doesn’t happen by accident” is a popular proverb used to encourage safer activities and practices in the workplace. The Kentucky Army National Guard is taking that proverb to heart to ensure there is purpose behind their safety program.

In line with this commitment, nearly 40 Soldiers and civilian technicians gathered for the annual Safety Training Workshop at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park in Gilbertsville, Oct. 21-23, to discuss how to carry out that purpose.

“The number one goal of the safety office is to enhance our proactive stance on safety for the organization because leadership and safety go hand in hand,” said Maj. Matthew Engle, safety and occupational health manager for the KYARNG. “The biggest emphasis here is for these Soldiers to return to their units and establish a battle rhythm fostering a safety culture.”

The workshop featured two instruction groups—one for unit safety officers and one for OSHA Level 10 certification. The courses provided classes in OSHA refreshers, fire protection and prevention, safety plan evaluations, and the safety responsibilities of commanders and unit safety officers, among other safety topics. Engle and his safety office team conducted the training, meeting participants at their current level of safety management and providing them with the tools, hands-on support, and encouragement to enhance Soldier safety.

Risk Management is nothing new to Soldiers, but expanding and refreshing current knowledge has benefits on all levels.

Master Sgt. Lacey Helms, food program manager with Joint Force Headquarters, said food service safety challenges are prevalent in all military operations. During the event, she praised the safety classes for providing additional solutions to ensure food safety standards are met in diverse operational environments.

“It’s important our food service community knows how to safely support our Soldiers in the field,” she said. “We conduct training and deployments in areas with varying food sanitation standards and work environments. There’s always room for improvement when it comes to mitigating food and product contamination and occupational health and safety hazards in the Kentucky Guard.”

Engle said the whole workshop focuses on the adjutant general’s top safety priorities: risk management, establishing a safety culture, and ensuring effective reporting. After 36 mishaps in fiscal year 2024, Engle claimed an improved analysis would lead to better risk reduction, which leads to prevention.

“I’m thrilled we have participants eager to learn just how robust the safety program is, and together we can apply it for the safety of our Soldiers,” he said. “We owe it to the Soldiers and civilians of the Kentucky National Guard to help provide a safe environment for the great work this organization accomplishes.”