Hurricane Florence and beyond; Six years of growth

Photo By Cpl. Loriann Dauscher | Barracks buildings belonging to various Combat Logistics Battalions from 2nd Marine...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Loriann Dauscher | Barracks buildings belonging to various Combat Logistics Battalions from 2nd Marine Logistics Group (MLG) are demolished on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 2, 2023. The buildings were demolished due to their condition and the removal of these buildings supported the construction of new barracks facilities to house current and future Marines assigned to 2nd MLG. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Loriann Dauscher) see less | View Image Page

It’s been more than six years since Hurricane Florence caused billions of dollars in damage to facilities across Marine Corps Installations in Eastern North Carolina. The storm brought 36 inches of rain and hurricane force winds for three consecutive days, washing out roadways, eroding training beaches and causing critical damage to more than 800 military facilities.



In response, the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Atlantic established Officer in Charge of Construction (OICC) Florence in 2020, tasked with administering a $3.6 billion budget to repair and replace military infrastructure damaged by the hurricane. Four years into the effort, OICC Florence, in collaboration with Marine Corps Installations East (MCIEAST) and multiple contracting partners, has completed 80 percent of ongoing site construction, setting a noteworthy benchmark for post-disaster recovery efforts.



“As we approach the final stages of this monumental recovery effort, much remains to be done, but our progress speaks for itself,” said U.S. Navy Commander Brian Mack, executive officer, OICC Florence. “Every day, we are reminded of the resilience and dedication of our team, and we are determined to continue delivering high-quality facilities that support mission readiness. Our work is not just about construction—it's about ensuring our Navy-Marine Corps team remains equipped with the advanced infrastructure needed to sustain a long-term competitive advantage over adversaries around the world.”



The efforts of OICC Florence have been vital in constructing and restoring critical infrastructure for units on Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, including Camp Johnson, Stone Bay, and Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River. Funding from Hurricane Florence includes headquarters buildings for the 22nd, 24th, and 26th Marine Expeditionary Units; 2nd, 6th, and 8th Combat Logistics Battalions; a new Provost Marshal Office and Naval Criminal Investigative Service building on MCB Camp Lejeune; as well as two new aircraft hangars, a new 156-room Bachelor Enlisted Quarters, and a new multi-story aircraft maintenance applied instruction facility for the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit on MCAS New River.



There are also two state-of-the-art facilities under construction for Marine Corps Engineer School and Marine Corps Combat Service Support Schools’ Logistics Operations School. Both will feature larger administrative and support spaces in addition to larger training areas. The schoolhouses will also include classrooms and lab areas to conduct training and education in support of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force.



In addition to the construction of new buildings, funding from Hurricane Florence covered the repairs and renovation of more than 100 buildings and roofs, two new railroad trestles and a new single leaf Bascule bridge leading to Onslow Beach.



Family housing areas on both installations were also severely impacted by this storm. Over the last six years, Camp Lejeune’s public-private venture partners, who are responsible for the professional management of more than 5,100 homes on base, have completed all repairs to homes originally identified after the hurricane.



Effective Oct. 22, 2024, Hunt Military Communities (HMC) will be the new owner and operator of the Atlantic Marine Corps Communities portfolio. In this role, HMC says it will finalize those rehabilitation efforts related to Hurricane Florence, including demolishing some damaged homes and playgrounds. They will also replace damaged roofs, heating and air conditioning systems, and water heaters. Residents will see repairs to road work, gutter cleaning, landscaping, and pressure washing of facilities. HMC also said it is developing plans to rehabilitate existing homes to bring them back online in the community and provide more homes for military families.



The latest Hurricane Florence-related construction projects completed on MCB Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River include:



Courthouse Bay Fire Station

The one-story, 15,000 square-foot building includes six drive-through, multi-apparatus bays that can house up to 18 vehicles and equipment with additional training and administrative spaces. The station is rated for higher winds to withstand future destructive weather and consolidates multiple fire department functions in one location.



II Marine Expeditionary Forces Training Center

The one-story, 53,400 square-foot building combined three facilities into one state-of-the-art training facility to support the II Marine Expeditionary Force and features both indoor and outdoor simulator training capabilities and classrooms.



Weapons Training Battalion Headquarters

The one-story, 20,000 square-foot facility replaced the old Weapons Training Battalion Headquarters in the historical district of Stone Bay. The new building accommodates daily administrative operations, range and mock-up activities, scheduling and services for marksmanship training, and annual requalification with small arms for personnel from MCB Camp Lejeune, Marine Corps Forces Command, Marine Corps Forces Special Operations Command, resident Training and Education Command schools, and local Marine Forces Reserve units.



MCAS New River Marine Centered Medical Home

The two-story facility is nearly 44,000 square-foot building and serves nearly 7,000 Marines and Sailors assigned to MCAS New River and the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing. The new facility will provide primary care, radiology, pharmacy, aviation medicine, physical therapy, and dental services. The new facility is located in the heart of the air station and a short walk from the flight line, mess hall and barracks buildings.



CH-53K Hangar Parking Garage

The multi-level parking garage is a 230,000 square-foot structure that contains over 600 parking spaces for service members and staff providing support to the new CH-53K King Stallion.



----------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Beyond Hurricane Florence progress, there are 30 additional military construction projects underway, funded through a previous infrastructure reset evaluation that took place in 2017. These projects include headquarters buildings for II Marine Expeditionary Force, 2nd Marine Division and 2nd Marine Logistics Group; weather shelters, building additions, renovations, roadway improvements, plus a new boat ramp and dock at Stone Bay.



Within the last year, four Bachelor Enlisted Quarters (BEQs), also known as barracks, were fully renovated, half funded with Hurricane Florence Recovery and the other half funded with standard lifecycle repair and renovation funding. There are an 11 additional barracks that are currently undergoing renovation that will be expected to come online throughout 2025 and 2026.



Marine Corps Community Services (MCCS) Lejeune-New River is busy improving their facilities and enhancing the quality of life for Marines, Sailors and families across both the base and air station.



On MCB Camp Lejeune, two new Marine Marts are under construction at Camp Geiger and the Verona Loop area, while two others have already opened Camp Johnson and Onslow Beach. Lodging at Onslow Beach was completely rebuilt after Hurricane Florence and features a set of apartments and cabanas that are now available and a set of suites that are scheduled to be open by the end of the year.



On MCAS New River, a second child development center will open in 2025 and provide support to an additional 80 children. The Landing, an all-hands club, is undergoing renovations and set to open in 2025.



This once-in-a-generation change to MCB Camp Lejeune and MCAS New River supports Force Design initiatives, while also creating facilities that are purpose-built and are resilient to future destructive weather.



“I am truly excited by all the changes that are in store for our installations in the next couple of years,” said Col. Ralph J. Rizzo Jr., commander, Marine Corps Installations East – Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune. “While our fundamental mission of projecting combat power at a time and place of our choosing hasn’t changed, the massive construction underway will enable our Marines and Sailors to do it even better.”



For the latest construction updates, please visit: https://www.lejeune.marines.mil/News/Construction-Updates/.