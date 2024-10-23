Team McChord’s Operational Support Team enhances Airmen health, readiness

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – Team McChord’s Operational Support Team is a multidisciplinary, rotational medical team designed to support Airmen in the areas of physical therapy, strength training, and mental health. OST plays a pivotal role in ensuring Airmen’s health by providing comprehensive support and preventative training.



The OST was established at Team McChord in its current form in July 2023 and is composed of five members: a physical therapist, a strength and conditioning coach, a clinical social worker, a clinical psychologist, and a team administrator. Together, they work to identify units in need of their services, focusing on those at higher risk based on metrics provided by the 711th Human Performance Wing at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.



“Our mission is to take care of the Airmen, because they are what make [Team McChord’s] mission work,” said Zack Nielsen, OST strength and conditioning specialist. “We address access-to-care issues by embedding within units, making it easier for Airmen to receive help when they need it.”



OST remains in a squadron for as long as necessary to best assist the unit and individual Airmen and is currently supporting the 62d Maintenance Squadron.



While OST primarily focuses on the squadron they are embedded with, they also maintain connections with units they’ve previously worked with, offering ongoing support as needed.



“There’s never a lack of need for health, wellness and performance resources, especially in the military community,” said Nielsen. “[Our goal] is to educate and empower the Airmen who are doing the job, to help them become a better version of themselves, to continue to reach new heights and drive the mission.”



Nielsen stated the program is versatile to fit the needs of the Airmen within each unit, by providing group training sessions, one-on-one sessions and educational tools. They work with Airmen recovering from failed physical fitness tests, preparing them for retraining opportunities or those with overall wellness concerns.



Nielsen works with Airmen to structure a plan that will not only improve their physical fitness, but also teach them how to structure workouts, set schedules and create accountability for themselves, so they can be successful on their own.



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kahj Kekoa Maunu, 62d MXS avionics technician, mentioned Nielsen worked with him to create a program he can work through on his own using an app.



“I’ve been working with coach because I’m working toward a retraining opportunity, so he set a program up to help me get into better shape for it,” said Maunu. “It really helps with setting mini goals to achieve a bigger goal.”

