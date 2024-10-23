Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rajinder Sumair Competed in the Best Medic Competition

    PASADENA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Story by Jean Graves 

    Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital

    Pasadena, Texas native, Maj. Rajinder Sumair competed in the Best Medic Competition for Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital. Sumair is currently serving as the chief of pharmacy for Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital at Fort Johnson, Louisiana. Sumair has served in the military for 13 years.

