Pasadena, Texas native, Maj. Rajinder Sumair competed in the Best Medic Competition for Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital. Sumair is currently serving as the chief of pharmacy for Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital at Fort Johnson, Louisiana. Sumair has served in the military for 13 years.
|Date Taken:
|10.24.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.24.2024 12:10
|Story ID:
|483858
|Location:
|PASADENA, TEXAS, US
|Hometown:
|PASADENA, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rajinder Sumair Competed in the Best Medic Competition, by Jean Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.