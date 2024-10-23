Havelock MAC Honors Service Person of the Quarter

Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Gavilanes | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Bryhan Primero, left, a network administrator, assigned to...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Gavilanes | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Bryhan Primero, left, a network administrator, assigned to Marine Wing Communications Squadron 28, Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, listens as Lt. Col. Craig Schnappinger, the commanding officer of Marine Wing Communication Squadron 28, shares remarks at a recognition ceremony for Primero as the Havelock Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee Service Person of the Quarter, at Hancock Lodge, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Oct. 22, 2024. Primero was recognized for his significant volunteer work within in the local community and contributions to his unit through various deployments and billets. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Gavilanes) see less | View Image Page

The Havelock Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee recognized U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Bryhan Primero, a network administrator, assigned to Marine Wing Communications Squadron 28, Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, as Service Person of the Quarter, at Hancock Lodge, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Oct. 22, 2024.



Primero dedicated 550 hours to volunteering within the local community, including the Havelock Animal Shelter, Havelock school clean-up, MCAS Cherry Point base clean-up, and Pruitt Health Hospice. He has deployed in support of Exercise Cold Response and Nordic Response and served as the Single Marine Program Representative for his unit from January 2022-2024. Primero currently serves as a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program Instructor.



“I find my purpose in helping others,” Primero said. “It comes from the heart and that is the example I want to set for my Marines.”