    Havelock MAC Honors Service Person of the Quarter

    Photo By Lance Cpl. Lauralle Gavilanes | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Bryhan Primero, left, a network administrator, assigned to

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2024

    Story by Lance Cpl. Lauralle Gavilanes 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    The Havelock Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee recognized U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Bryhan Primero, a network administrator, assigned to Marine Wing Communications Squadron 28, Marine Air Control Group 28, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, as Service Person of the Quarter, at Hancock Lodge, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Oct. 22, 2024.

    Primero dedicated 550 hours to volunteering within the local community, including the Havelock Animal Shelter, Havelock school clean-up, MCAS Cherry Point base clean-up, and Pruitt Health Hospice. He has deployed in support of Exercise Cold Response and Nordic Response and served as the Single Marine Program Representative for his unit from January 2022-2024. Primero currently serves as a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program Instructor.

    “I find my purpose in helping others,” Primero said. “It comes from the heart and that is the example I want to set for my Marines.”

    Date Taken: 10.24.2024
