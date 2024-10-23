U.S. Special Operations Forces Africa conduct joint exchange with Madagascar Partners

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jennifer Healy | Members of the Malagasy Ministry of Armed Forces 1st Battalion Parachutists conduct a...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jennifer Healy | Members of the Malagasy Ministry of Armed Forces 1st Battalion Parachutists conduct a patrol as part of small unit tactics training with the U.S. Army 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) during a Joint Combined Exchange Training near Antananarivo, Madagascar, July 31, 2024. JCETs enhance U.S. relationships with partner nations by developing and maintaining critical military-to-military connections and improving joint and allied readiness and interoperability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Healy) see less | View Image Page

Antananarivo, Madagascar – U.S. Special Operations Command Africa conducted a Joint Combined Exchange Training with Malagasy forces near Antananarivo, Madagascar, from July 26 – Aug. 30, 2024.



Over 30 members from the Malagasy Ministry of Armed Forces 1st Battalion Parachutists participated alongside the U.S. Army’s 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne), assigned to SOCAFRICA, during the five-week training. Throughout the exchange, the partner forces honed small unit tactics training including marksmanship and weapons handling along with Tactical Combat Casualty Care. Refining these critical skillsets is aimed at improving mission and medical readiness to maintain the agility of both forces. These activities led to a closing culminating exercise where the partner nations conducted a joint training operation combining the skills acquired throughout the JCET’s duration.



“The goal is to highlight increased security cooperation between our two countries especially between special operations and also to have an exchange of training, tactics, and procedures and really get that cultural exchange as well as building relationships between the two countries,” said the Operational Detachment Alpha Team Lead for 3rd SFG (A). “JCETs are very important for building relationships throughout the theater and maintaining that face-to-face, military-to-military cooperation where we work on increasing cooperation with U.S. Special Operations and the local country.”



The JCET program is designed to deliver special operations units specific training to assist partner nations with their security efforts across Africa. JCETs serve to continually strengthen key relationships throughout the African continent as they counter terrorism and violent extremist threats that impact the region.



The U.S. regularly engages in exchanges throughout the African continent through an African partner-led, U.S. enabled approach. Leveraging our partnerships across Africa aids in countering violent extremist expansion in the region.