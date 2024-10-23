Slingstone 24-4: 734th AMS performs desegregated operations

Photo By Senior Airman Akeem Campbell | From left: Airman 1st Class Nickson Ayreona, 734th Air Mobility Squadron passenger...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Akeem Campbell | From left: Airman 1st Class Nickson Ayreona, 734th Air Mobility Squadron passenger service representative, directs the pilot of a C-17 Globemaster to a stop while Staff Sgt. Jarom Johnston , 734th AMS aircraft electrical systems craftsman, monitor and guides her at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Oct. 23, 2024. While performing desegregated operations under Slingstone 24-4, the 734th AMS team capitalize on the opportunity to teach 734th AMS Airmen on how to perform different jobs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Akeem K. Campbell) see less | View Image Page

On Oct. 23, 2024, the 734th Air Mobility Squadron performed desegregated operations at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, as part of Slingstone 24-4.



For this specific operation, the 734th AMS simulated a bombing scenario that rendered their main headquarters unavailable. Their teams then had to perform their duties in a different location. This exercise allowed Airmen to test how capable they are at completing their mission in a different environment.



“Typically, when it comes to these desegregated ops, you are essentially practicing a scenario where your current building has been affected in some sort of fashion, it can be a chemical attack, munitions attack, something from the enemy or even a natural disaster,” said Master Sgt. Joshua L. Spierer, 734th AMS passenger services section chief. “Our role here is to have a setup base, we have our internet, our communication tools and everything needed to do our job because in this scenario we have no other area to work.”



During the operation, the 734th AMS Airmen also made the most of the opportunity to teach their Airmen in different career fields. The team consisted of Airmen who work in aircraft maintenance, communications, aerial ports and more. Staff Sgt. Jarom Johnston, 734th AMS aircraft electrical systems craftsman, has been guiding these Airmen on how to marshal a C-17 Globemaster.



Despite the challenges of working in a different location and continuing to be multi-capable, the 734th AMS Airmen were able to adapt and persevere.



“Flexibility is key,” said 2nd Lt. Constance Lamkin, 734th AMS officer in charge of special planning. “Even though things haven’t gone exactly as planned, we’ve communicated across the board, perform our duties and were able to get a spot at a different location.”



Slingstone 24-4 test the capabilities of the Airmen in the 36th Wing. For the 734th AMS, it trains them in being multi-capable while also being ready for the unexpected.



“There’s definitely a lot of good that comes from this exercise,” Lamkin said. “When Typhoon Mawarr happened last year, we couldn’t work in the original pax terminal building because of the storm damage, but we were able to figure out what to do during that situation, and exercises such as this further prepare us for what may come.”