Pacific Marine saves two from drowning in Hawaii

Photo By Chloe Zimmerer | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Mark Schaefer, left, commanding officer, congratulates Cpl. Sean Olson, administrative specialist, both with Headquarters and Service Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, after his meritorious promotion and award ceremony on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Sept. 13, 2024. Olson, a California native, received a Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for rescuing two people who were struggling to stay afloat in rough waters. He also earned a meritorious promotion, ahead of normal service requirements, signifying his outstanding performance as a Marine. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chloe Zimmerer)

HONOLULU, Hawaii - On June 16, 2023, U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sean Olson, administrative clerk, Headquarters and Service Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, went to China Walls, a favorite cliff-jumping spot on Oahu’s coast. The cliffs, known for their stunning ocean views and crystal-clear waters, regularly draws crowds seeking both thrills and relaxation. The sea was restless that day, its waves beginning to stir and crashing against the rocks. Olson, a former lifeguard, had seen rough waters before, but nothing could have prepared him for what came next.



The casual events of the day quickly shifted when Olson spotted a young woman struggling to stay afloat in the rough surf below the cliffs. Olson’s instincts kicked in as he began to monitor the situation. He knew all too well how quickly the ocean’s mood can change. As the waves rose, the young woman fought to keep her head above water. Without hesitation, he leapt into the sea.



As the situation intensified, Olson’s training and experience took over. “As soon as I saw her plunge into the water, that’s when I knew it was time to jump in,” said Olson.



He reached the panicked woman, who was thrashing in the water and remained calm as he steadied her, allowing them to navigate through the hazardous surf. Battling strong currents and waves that seemed to crash harder with every second, Olson skillfully brought the woman through the waves and to safety at the base of the cliffs.



Just as the adrenaline of the rescue subsided, another figure caught Olson’s attention- a second woman who was further out, intoxicated, and struggling to stay afloat. Despite the exhaustion setting in, Olson jumped back into the water. He reached the woman and began guiding her when a wave crashed over him, slamming him into the cliffs. Protecting his head with his arms, he felt a sharp sting as his back scraped the surface, leaving a deep gash.



Olson’s former lifeguard skills were sharpened by his time in the Marine Corps, where water survival training is a continuous effort. “I want to be a MCIWS, a Marine Corps Water Instructor, it’s pretty much what got me into the Marine Corps,” Olson said afterward. His swift and decisive actions that day reflected not only his physical abilities but also his mental resilience, a combination of both his civilian and military experiences.



For his bravery and quick-thinking actions, Cpl. Olson was awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal. His selfless act at China Walls, putting his own safety at risk to save others, is a testament to his dedication both as a Marine and as a person. In addition to the commendation, Cpl. Olson was also meritoriously promoted during the ceremony for his continuous hard work and dedication to his unit. His colleagues and superiors celebrated both achievements, highlighting the positive impact he continues to have within the community.