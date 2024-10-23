USACE, partners break ground on high-priority bluff repair project

Photo By Stephen Baack | Project partners with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District, Riverside...... read more read more Photo By Stephen Baack | Project partners with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District, Riverside County Flood Control and Water Conservation District, City of Norco, California Office of Emergency Services, Riverside County, along with U.S. Rep. Ken Calvert of California’s 41st Congressional District and contractors, stand together Oct. 3 for a photo along the Santa Ana River in Norco, California, before the Upper Norco Bluffs Emergency Repair Project groundbreaking ceremony. see less | View Image Page

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Los Angeles District joined city, state, county and congressional partners Oct. 3 to break ground on an emergency repair project for the upper bluffs of Norco, along the Santa Ana River.



The purpose of the project is to protect residents and their homes by repairing and stabilizing the bluffs that were damaged during storms in early 2024.



The groundbreaking ceremony included the Riverside County Flood Control and Water Conservation District, City of Norco, California Office of Emergency Services, Riverside County and U.S. Rep. Ken Calvert of California’s 41st Congressional District.



Addressing those gathered on the bluff for the ceremony, Col. Andrew Baker, LA District commander, thanked those gathered for getting the high-priority project off to an official start so quickly.



“Today signifies the shift of this project from designs on paper to shovels in the dirt, and it’s a perfect example of what happens when we all work together,” Baker said.



“I love being a member of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,” Baker added, “but I’d be remiss if I didn’t point out that we in the Army Corps of Engineers are always part of a larger team. I firmly believe our mission and our role are indispensable to the safety and security of our nation’s communities, but the same is true of our partners.”



Art Orozco, technical lead with the LA District’s Engineering Division, said that due to the nature of the project, it was particularly important to get started as soon as possible.



“Once we had the scope of work, the team got together and quickly figured out how to get everything done as quickly as we can,” Orozco said. “We knew that we didn’t want to wait another year or through the rainy season because that would really affect the project — the design and environmental considerations.”



Damien Lariviere, project manager with the LA District’s Programs and Project Management Division, said he was impressed by the dedication of the USACE team in getting it all together so fast.



“We usually take a little longer to design and engineer a project, but we were able to get funds authorized to us in an emergency manner, and we used those funds to really execute quickly,” Lariviere said. “By doing so, it’s going to help the overall stability of what we’re standing on and protect the local community.”