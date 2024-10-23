Kerry Washington Visits Army Women’s Museum, Honors Legacy of the 6888th Battalion Ahead of Film Release

Photo By Onyx Taylor-Catterson | Actress Kerry Washington receives a coin from the Fort Gregg-Adams, Garrison...... read more read more Photo By Onyx Taylor-Catterson | Actress Kerry Washington receives a coin from the Fort Gregg-Adams, Garrison Commander, Col. Richard Bendelewski, and Command Sgt. Maj. Nickea Harris during her tour of the Army Women’s Museum, Oct. 17, 2024. Washington will portray Lt. Col. Charity Adams in the upcoming film. (U.S. Army photo by Onyx Taylor-Catterson) see less | View Image Page

Fort Gregg-Adams, Va. – An actress playing one of the installations’ namesakes in an upcoming movie visited the Army Women’s Museum to prepare for her role.

Actress and producer Kerry Washington visited the museum Oct. 17 for a private tour of the Courage to Deliver: The Women of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion exhibit. She will be playing the unit’s commander, Lt. Col Charity Adams, in the upcoming Netflix and Tyler Perry film Six Triple Eight.

In 2024, the installation was redesignated for Adams, the first Black woman to command a battalion in the U.S. Army, and Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg, a longtime leader in Army logistics. Fort Gregg-Adams was a fitting stop for Washington as she deepened her connection to the role.

The film tells the story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion—a predominately Black, all-female unit in World War II. It has sparked renewed interest in the often-overlooked contributions of these trailblazing women.

Washington and her team were welcomed at the installation by Col. Richard J. Bendelewski, garrison commander, and Command Sergeant Major Nickea K. Harris, garrison senior enlisted leader, before being escorted to the museum.

Tracy Bradford, museum curator, and staff member Alexandra Kolleda guided Washington through the exhibit. The actress engaged in a meaningful conversation with Bradford about the historical context of the 6888th, the narrative captured in the film and elements of the story that were not included.

"Kerry Washington’s visit to the Courage to Deliver exhibit meant so much to us because it reinforces both our role as stewards of this history and the dedication and passion of the actors who are sharing the Six Triple Eight story on the big screen,” Bradford said.

Washington’s tour included a visit to the museum's archives, where she explored personal artifacts donated by families of the 6888th Battalion soldiers. One highlight of the visit was Washington’s discovery of a work journal belonging to Adams as a major. The journal, containing everyday notes such as a shopping list and disciplinary actions for her soldiers, provided Washington with a deeper insight into the woman she portrays on screen.

Before concluding her visit, Washington took photos with the Garrison Command team and the museum and public affairs staff. She was presented with a coin from the Garrison team and a gift bag from the Army Women’s Museum, marking the end of a memorable day.

The actress's involvement in the film, along with her visit to the museum, emphasizes the importance of sharing the legacy of the 6888th Battalion. As the only predominately Black, all-female unit to serve overseas during World War II, the 6888th played a critical role in ensuring that morale-boosting mail reached U.S. soldiers across Europe, processing millions of letters in a short span of time. Despite their remarkable achievements, the unit’s contributions were largely forgotten by history until recent years.

Reflecting on her experience, Washington spoke at the Patriot Leadership Award Gala in Washington, D.C. the following evening, saying, "What we do as actors is so tiny in comparison to the level of sacrifice our armed forces devote themselves to. So, I just feel really honored to be among true heroes."

She continued, "I have the extraordinary honor of playing Charity Adams, who was a member of the 6888th. It was the only Black female battalion that went overseas in World War II."

Six Triple Eight, written and directed by Tyler Perry, is based on a 2019 WWII History magazine article by Kevin M. Hymel. The film is scheduled for limited release in theaters on December 6, 2024, and will begin streaming on Netflix on December 20, 2024. The cast also includes Susan Sarandon, Oprah Winfrey, Sam Waterston, and Dean Norris.

With Washington’s support and the film’s upcoming release, the 6888th Battalion’s legacy will be told on a national and global scale.