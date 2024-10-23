Clearing the flight path: USDA protects aircraft at Altus AFB

Each year, the USDA works to preserve warfighting capabilities on military airfields by preventing bird strikes and other wildlife-related incidents, which could lead to millions of dollars in damage across the Air Force.

The Bird/Wildlife Aircraft Strike Hazard program, part of a Department of Defense initiative, is designed to reduce these risks by safely relocating animals, particularly predatory birds. This year alone, the USDA team at Altus AFB has relocated 22 birds from the airfield.

“The BASH program is designed to keep planes safe from birds and other animals,” said Zach Boucher, USDA wildlife specialist. “We work with the wing safety team to relocate the animals so they don’t put the aircraft in danger.”

In addition to relocation efforts, the USDA is exploring innovative solutions like the "Lights Out for Birds" study, which involves turning off lights around the base at night to minimize bird attraction.

Now through Nov. 18, Altus AFB is participating in the study, advising its residents to turn off outdoor lights around homes and buildings during peak migration periods.

Mitchell Singer, USDA wildlife specialist, described the impact of the “Lights Out for Birds” study at Altus AFB.

"We only have two years of data," said Singer, "but we're seeing fewer bird strikes with the data we’ve collected so far.”

Through this collaboration, the USDA team helps Altus AFB maintain safe skies and support the mission of the Mighty 97th, one bird at a time.

