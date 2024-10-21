Army Reserve, NJ TRANSIT partner for Soldier success

Photo By Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris | Representatives from the U.S. Army Reserve and NJ TRANSIT signed a memorandum of...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Shawn Morris | Representatives from the U.S. Army Reserve and NJ TRANSIT signed a memorandum of understanding Sept. 17 at NJ TRANSIT headquarters in Newark, New Jersey, as part of the Army Reserve’s Private Public Partnership Program. Brig. Gen. James F. Porter, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, was joined at the signing event by Ms. Binu Thomas, NJ TRANSIT senior vice president and chief administrative officer, New Jersey Army Reserve Ambassador Arthur Maggs, and Alecia Grady, Private Public Partnership Office director. This partnership will provide potential jobs for Army Reserve Soldiers, family members and veterans, which in turn will enhance Army Reserve readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Shawn Morris, 99th RD Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

NEWARK, N.J. – Representatives from the U.S. Army Reserve and NJ TRANSIT signed a memorandum of understanding at corporate headquarters here Sept. 17 as part of the Army Reserve’s Private Public Partnership Program.



This partnership will provide potential jobs for Army Reserve Soldiers, family members and veterans, which in turn will enhance Army Reserve readiness.



“The Army Reserve’s Private Public Partnership Office helps ensure our Soldiers are succeeding in their civilian careers, which directly benefits the Army and the Nation by bringing substantial value and depth to the force,” explained Brig. Gen. James F. Porter, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division.



Porter was joined at the signing event by Ms. Binu Thomas, NJ TRANSIT senior vice president and chief administrative officer, New Jersey Army Reserve Ambassador Arthur Maggs, and Alecia Grady, Private Public Partnership Office director.



“These partnerships are so important because by hiring our Soldiers and our family members, you are setting them up for success,” Grady explained. “It really does signify the commitment of the folks who work in the company who want to support our Soldiers and family members.”



The Army Reserve’s P3 program focuses on fostering long-term, mutually beneficial relationships with not-for-profit, for-profit, and academic organizations. Soldiers benefit by gaining access to unique training and job opportunities, while civilian organizations tap into the talent pool of a top-notch workforce.



“When you hire Army Reserve Soldiers, it is a win-win situation for both the Soldier and the employer,” Porter said. “Soldiers have opportunities to enhance their skills and further their civilian careers, while employers gain access to the best, brightest, and most highly trained workforce available.”



Through partnerships with organizations offering job opportunities, P3 continues to increase its efforts to connect Soldiers and families with internship, employment, and education opportunities. For example, in 2023, P3 partnered with more than 150 businesses across career fields such as engineering, healthcare, finance, cyber security, and logistics.



“The Army Reserve provides more than just a large quantity of Soldiers to the Total Force – the quality of its people is unmatched,” Porter said. “Fully one-third of all Army Reserve Soldiers hold bachelor’s degrees, with many in specialized fields such as law, engineering, medicine, business, information technology, communications, and many other high-demand fields.”



Through continued collaboration with organizations such as NJ TRANSIT, the Army Reserve’s P3 is increasing its efforts to connect Soldiers with internship, employment, and education opportunities.