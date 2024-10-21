Mobile District host Operation Blue Roof deployers

Photo By Jeremy Murray | USACE volunteers conduct remote assessments for Operation Blue Roof at the Mobile...... read more read more Photo By Jeremy Murray | USACE volunteers conduct remote assessments for Operation Blue Roof at the Mobile District HQ following the extensive damage caused by Hurricane Milton, working to provide temporary roofing solutions to affected communities. (Photo by USACE Dalton Yoder) see less | View Image Page

In response to the damage caused by Hurricane Milton, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has launched an expanded and innovative Operation Blue Roof mission, providing critical relief to affected homeowners.



This program, managed by USACE on behalf of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, offers free temporary roofing solutions to families whose homes were damaged during the storm. By installing fiber-reinforced sheeting over compromised roofs, the initiative helps protect property, allowing residents to remain in their homes while organizing permanent repairs.



"Hurricane Milton’s destructive winds and rains left thousands of homes vulnerable to further damage across the Gulf Coast and Southeast," said Dan Jones, USACE Omaha District hydraulic engineer. "Without immediate protection, these homes risked additional exposure to the elements, leading to long-term structural damage."



The Blue Roof Management System and Geographic Information System technology have transformed how USACE handles disaster response. This technology has significantly improved efficiency.



“Before, everything was paper-based and relied heavily on boots on the ground,” Jones explained. “Now, we can start assessments within hours of a storm, helping people get back into their homes faster. We used to spend all day on the ground and could only complete a few assessments. But now, within days, we can complete hundreds, allowing contractors to install roofs much more quickly.”“



In addition to the speed of the response, personal interactions with homeowners remain a key element of the program.



"Once we're on the ground and start talking one-on-one with homeowners, many are incredibly grateful for our help," Jones said. "This personal interaction is one of the main reasons we get so many volunteers for the Blue Roof Program."



To expedite the process further, a team of 20 USACE employees has been deployed to conduct remote assessments using advanced technology. The team is working out of the Mobile District Headquarters to facilitate the program.



"Our volunteers come from all corners of the Corps from engineers, contracting specialists, emergency management, and district offices across the country," said Joe Evans, USACE Omaha District construction representative. "We form one team with one goal: to help people in need. It's inspiring to see how different parts of the Corps come together to make a real difference when it matters most."



These volunteers utilize aerial imagery, satellite data, and drones to evaluate damaged properties quickly. This allows them to prioritize homes in need of immediate attention and deploy repair crews more efficiently. This approach is constructive in areas inaccessible due to flooding or storm debris, ensuring critical assistance reaches affected homeowners as fast as possible.



"We use the Blue Roof Management System and GIS technology to compare aerial imagery from before and after the hurricane,” said Mandy Nolan, USACE Omaha District’s Nebraska Regulatory. “By analyzing the differences between the two, we can assess the extent of the damage to each home. This allows us to determine the specific temporary roofing solutions homeowners will need. The technology speeds up the process, helping us make quicker and more accurate decisions, so we can get roofs on homes faster and help families begin their recovery.”



One of the most significant aspects of Operation Blue Roof is that it is entirely free for eligible homeowners. Homeowners wishing to participate must sign a Right of Entry form, which grants USACE and its contractor permission to enter the property and install the temporary roofing. To simplify the process, especially for displaced residents, USACE launched an online platform where homeowners can submit the ROE digitally, helping to accelerate assistance.



Additionally, all assessment and installation services are provided at no cost. Unfortunately, disaster recovery efforts can sometimes attract fraudulent actors who seek to exploit vulnerable homeowners by charging for services meant to be free.



To combat this, FEMA established a Disaster Fraud Hotline at 1-866-720-5721, encouraging homeowners to report suspicious activities.



Homeowners seeking more information or wanting to apply for the program can visit the USACE or FEMA websites or contact local emergency management offices. https://www.usace.army.mil/ OR https://www.fema.gov/.



As a reminder, Operation Blue Roof is entirely free, and any attempt to charge for services should be reported to the FEMA Disaster Fraud Hotline.



"It's a humbling experience making those phone calls to homeowners and hearing the happiness in their voices because someone is willing to help them, and they don’t have to pay for it,” said Jennifer Gilbreath, USACE Omaha District contract specialist. “It's gratifying to know that we are able to make a difference."