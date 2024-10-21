Navy Competent Persons Support the Mission!

Courtesy Photo | Damage Controlman 2nd Class Aaron Lewis conducts on-the-job training (OJT) while...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Damage Controlman 2nd Class Aaron Lewis conducts on-the-job training (OJT) while completing the Navy Competent Person “Gas-Free” Training course aboard USS Oscar Austin (DDG 79) May 30, 2024, in Norfolk, Virginia. During OJT, trainees perform tasks such as inspecting fuel and sewage tanks, repairing refrigerant system piping, conducting deck repairs near weapons and ammunition, testing diver breathing air, and sampling for environmental hazards related to shipboard fires. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

Congratulations to the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) Sailors who completed their Navy Competent Person “Gas-Free” Training to support the command's Maritime Confined Space Program (MCSP):



NDC Norman Sawyer, Divers Operations (Code 971)

DC2 Jason Reyes, Watertight Doors (Code 922)

DC1 Justin Bourgoyne, Watertight Doors (Code 922)

DC2 Shawna Kelley, Watertight Doors (Code 922)

DC2 Seandee Heyde, SCBA (Code 928)

DC2 Tyron Bond, Watertight Doors (Code 922)

DC2 Angel Olea, Watertight Doors (Code 922)

DC2 Aaron Lewis, Watertight Doors (Code 922)

DC2 Joshua Nieset, Shipfitters/ Sheetmetal (Code 921)

Lucas Mcbee, Divers Division (Code 970)



MARMC has taken on an increasingly vital role in ensuring that fleet ships are operational and can meet deployment schedules, given its position as the world’s largest naval base and Regional Maintenance Center. MARMC’s mission of "fixing ships" relies heavily on the Maritime Confined Space Program, which provides essential gas-free engineering support for safe hot work repairs and confined space (tank) entry and work. This program is underpinned by the expertise of a dedicated team of military and civilian Navy Competent Persons (NCPs) who ensure repairs are conducted safely.



Gas-free support involves testing for potential atmospheric hazards such as oxygen deficiency, flammable, and toxic gases, as well as inspecting for physical hazards like damaged ladders and combustible materials near hot work areas.



MARMC NCPs undergo four weeks of extensive training. The first week consists of classroom instruction covering Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) gas-free engineering history, safety regulations, MARMC Instructions, confined space and hot work hazards and controls, and air sampling equipment. After passing a written exam, trainees move on to three weeks of on-the-job training (OJT) at local naval maritime facilities, private shipyards, and various vessels from the Navy’s smallest barrier boats to the largest aircraft carriers.



During OJT, trainees apply their classroom knowledge to real-world scenarios, conducting evaluations, sampling, and inspections under variable conditions. They perform tasks such as fuel and sewage tank inspections, refrigerant system piping repairs, deck repairs near weapons/ammunition, diver breathing air testing, and environmental sampling for shipboard fires. The OJT concludes with a comprehensive written and practical exam.



“The class allowed the Sailors to put in the necessary time to prepare themselves," said Vince Fleming, NCP course instructor. "Bottom line, they held their own and did not flinch when it came time to complete their final testing. They met all expectations and I'm confident that they will do a great job in supporting MARMC."



Fleming also commended the class for their preparedness and teamwork, expressing confidence in their future performance. Upon successful completion of the training, trainees were issued NCP Designation Letters from MARMC Commanding Officer Capt. Jay Young, authorizing them to provide gas free support when requested.



“Lots of time and training has been devoted and invested into the NCPs, along with that comes high expectations,” said Frank Walker, MARMC’s Safety and Environmental Program (Code 106) department head. Walker emphasized the goal of zero fires, accidents, and injuries, highlighting the crucial role of maintaining a robust Maritime Confined Space Program with qualified NCPs.



NCPs work closely with hull technicians, production’s zone managers, and repair planners to promote and ensure fire prevention.



Kyle Tully, NCP team lead said, “We have a great relationship with our team members, and they don’t mind calling us for questions or other assistance,” Tully highlighted the importance of alignment and communication in preventing fires, benefiting MARMC, Ship’s Force, and Fleet Force Readiness.



The importance of avoiding shipboard fires cannot be overstated, as they can have catastrophic consequences for fleet readiness, personnel safety, and resources. MARMC's commitment to safety sets a high standard for contractors and ensures the highest level of operational excellence.



As the saying goes, “Together Everybody achieves more.” Bravo Zulu NCPs!