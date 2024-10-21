Omaha District supports Hurricane Milton response efforts

Photo By Lisa Crawford | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District employees report in-person and online for...... read more read more Photo By Lisa Crawford | U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District employees report in-person and online for a pre-deployment meeting to the Emergency Operations Center, Oct. 7, 2024, in Omaha, Nebraska, in preparation for a potential mission to support response efforts after Hurricane Milton makes landfall. In support of the USACE Jacksonville District, more than 50 Omaha District employees would make up a Temporary Roofing Planning and Response Team in support of Operation Blue Roof, a priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Federal Emergency Management Agency. (U.S. Army photo by Lisa Crawford) see less | View Image Page

OMAHA, Neb. – In the wake of Hurricane Milton, more than 50 personnel from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, answered the call to provide crucial support to affected communities.



The Category 3 storm unleashed devastating winds, significant storm surges and spawned dozens of tornadoes, damaging thousands of homes along the western coast of Florida.



In support of the USACE Jacksonville District, the Omaha District employees – most of whom activated on Oct. 8, 2024 – make up a Temporary Roofing Planning and Response Team in support of Operation Blue Roof, a priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Federal Emergency Management Agency.



Operation Blue Roof is designed to assist in the aftermath of natural disasters by providing temporary roofing solutions to homeowners whose properties have been damaged. This initiative is executed in close collaboration with FEMA and local governments, ensuring that those in the most vulnerable areas receive prompt assistance.



“After a storm, such as a hurricane, many people are left to find shelter outside of their homes due to roof damage,” said Omaha District’s Nicole Cominoli, Hurricane Milton Temporary Roofing Mission Manager. Operation Blue Roof provides eligible homeowners in disaster areas with fiber-reinforced plastic sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until arrangements can be made for permanent repairs.



“By installing temporary roofs, we restore a sense of normalcy for people during a chaotic and stressful time,” Cominoli said. “Really our primary goal is to get people back into their homes as quickly as we can, while also delivering a quality product. It is a very humbling and rewarding experience to be part of the Blue Roof Team and the mission that we execute.”



This free program protects property, reduces temporary housing costs, and allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm.



The Omaha District team’s mission includes:



Damage Assessments – Quality Assurance Inspectors evaluate the condition of homes and prepare work orders for contractors.



On-the-Job Training – Local governments, volunteer groups, and the National Guard receive training to assist in the installation process.



Contracting Logistics – Utilizing the Advanced Contracting Initiative, USACE manages the procurement and installation of temporary roofs, ensuring rapid response to urgent needs.



Omaha District’s mission was official the evening of Oct. 14, and by Oct. 16 the first temporary roofs were installed.

The Operation Blue Roof program is not just about roofing; it embodies the spirit of community resilience. As local populations begin to recover from the impacts of the storm, the USACE team is there to lend their expertise and support.



“The Omaha District is proud to support those in need during Hurricane Milton response efforts,” Newbauer said. “Our team is well equipped and trained for these types of situations. Because of that prior training, when called upon, we have the capabilities to deliver assistance to areas with the greatest need.”



Nickie Begeman, an Omaha District management analyst serving as a data technician for the response efforts, said it’s very satisfying be able to help those affected.



“I feel our efforts are making a huge difference in people’s lives,” she said. “Helping others is the best mission we could do.”



Jennifer Jensen, who is serving as a material control technician, said she is also glad to be part of the team helping people during some of the lowest parts of their lives, reassuring them it's going to be okay.



“These missions are so rewarding,” Jensen said. “This team really pulls together some of the best that USACE has from across multiple districts. So, if you are thinking about volunteering, you won't regret it.”



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is prepared and ready to respond to natural and human-made disasters and overseas contingencies. When disasters occur, USACE teams and other resources are mobilized from across the country to assist our local districts and offices to deliver our response missions.



For Blue Roof information, visit the Jacksonville district’s Hurricane Milton website at: https://www.saj.usace.army.mil/Missions/Emergency-Operations/Hurricane-Milton/