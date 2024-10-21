Miami native joins Joint Task Force-National Capital Region in support of the 60th Presidential Inauguration

WASHINGTON – U.S. Marine Corps Sergeant Tawanya Norwood from Miami, Florida, recently joined the Joint Task Force-National Capital Region (JTF-NCR), which is preparing to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration on January 20, 2025.

Norwood is one of more than 800 service members assigned to JTF-NCR, a joint service command charged with executing all military ceremonial support for the inaugural period. The JTF-NCR is comprised of service members from all branches of the armed forces of the United States, including Reserve and National Guard components.



Norwood, a graduate of the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida, is assigned to the public affairs office as a media operations noncommissioned officer. She is responsible for communicating with national media as a liaison for the joint task force public affairs team.



Norwood has served in the Marine Corps for 7 years. “It’s an honor to be a part of history, not just for the nation, but for my family as well,” said Norwood. “To come here and be a part of this is inspirational and encouraging. I hope other people from Miami see me and dream the impossible dream, too.”



JTF-NCR is the joint service command charged with planning, coordinating and providing U.S. military support to presidential inaugurations. During the upcoming inauguration, approximately 5,000 service members from every branch, including active and reserve components, will provide essential ceremonial and operational support for the 60th Presidential Inauguration.



Since 1789 when a military escort and full ceremonial procession including a military contingent of 500 members of the Army, local militia, and Revolutionary War veterans escorted the newly elected President to his swearing-in, military support has played a traditional role in presidential inaugurations.



Participation of the armed forces in this time-honored tradition demonstrates the military’s support to the nation’s newly elected commander in chief, reaffirms civilian control of the nation’s military and the peaceful transition of power which celebrates the principles of democracy.



