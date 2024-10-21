New York Guardsmen Assist Florida Communities Following Hurricane Milton

Photo By Spc. Joseph Liggio | New York Army National Guard Sgt. Tyler Linendoll, an infantryman assigned to Charlie...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Joseph Liggio | New York Army National Guard Sgt. Tyler Linendoll, an infantryman assigned to Charlie Company, 2nd Battalion, 108th Infantry Regiment, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT), cuts downed tree branches with a chainsaw following Hurricane Milton in Palmetto, Florida, Oct. 11, 2024. Soldiers from the 27th IBCT worked with members of the Florida Army National Guard to provide relief to communities impacted by the hurricane. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Joseph Liggio) see less | View Image Page

PALMETTO, Fla.– Forty-three New York Army National Guard Soldiers spent a week assisting the Florida National Guard’s response to Hurricane Milton, from October 9 to 15.



The New York National Guard Soldiers helped clear debris and set up fuel and emergency supply distribution sites in Parrish and Bradenton, south of Tampa.



The New Yorkers were also visited by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who thanked them for their support.



“We had an extremely motivated group,” said 1st. Lt. Ivelisse Velazquez, a personnel officer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry Regiment, who led the team on ground.



“Everyone wanted to come down here and get to work and help out wherever they could, and it was really great seeing that motivation,” Velzaquez said.



The mission kicked off on Oct. 9, when 41 volunteers from New York’s 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, supported by two personnel from the 53rd Troop Command flew out of Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse with 10 Humvees.



The Soldiers worked quickly to prepare, before loading on board two C-17 Globemaster IIIs operated by the New York Air National Guard’s 105th Airlift Wing.



Many of the Soldiers found out about the mission just a few hours before arriving at the airfield.



“Honestly, we didn’t know what to expect, we didn’t know where we were gonna go,” said Staff Sgt. Kevin Morales-Roldon, a section sergeant assigned to the 152nd Brigade Engineer Battalion, 427th Brigade Support Battalion.



“This is what we do–this is the National Guard–the reason why we have this, and it's always great for everyone to be ready just in case that call comes,” said Morales-Roldon.



The Soldiers staged at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center in Starke, Florida, where Air and Army National Guard units from across the county waited for the hurricane to pass.



The New York Army National Guard contingent convoyed south to the city of Palmetto on Oct. 11 where they spent the afternoon clearing downed trees.



“As we got closer, you did get to see a little bit more of what the effects of the hurricane were, and it was definitely a lot of damage, and I think it makes you feel like you want to help even more,” said Spc. Emily Burdick, a motor transport operator assigned to the 427th Brigade Support Battalion.



Early the next morning the team divided into two groups, each responsible for setting up and managing a distribution site for supplies in the nearby towns of Parrish and Bradenton, where locals could drive through and pick up provisions.



In just a few hours, the sites were up and running.



“When we got there, we got the trucks open and had to bring a lot of the resources down by hand–tarps, meals and cases of water,” said Burdick.



“We got to work, and people showed up, and we started handing them out and making sure that they knew that there was a friendly face and that we were here to help them,” she added.



Florida Governor Ron DeSantis visited the Bradenton site, which was expanded to include fuel distribution, and met with some of the New York Guardsmen working to distribute supplies.



“In the wake of everything, I was glad that we could bring a sense of calm to people,” said Spc. Shane Bierk, a cavalry scout assigned to Bravo Troop, 2nd Squadron, 101st Cavalry Regiment.



For many on the mission, including Bierk, it was their first time serving in a state active-duty capacity, and first time representing the Guard outside of New York.



“I did feel like we brought a sense of real peace to the community at a time of emergency–they enjoyed us being here,” said Bierk.



In less than 12 hours, the Soldiers had handed out approximately 1540 boxes of emergency rations, 1800 cases of water, 1200 tarps and helped refuel 310 vehicles.



Due to an overwhelming Guard response of over 7,000 personnel, and damage from the storm being lighter than expected, the team was recalled back to Blanding on Oct. 13 to prepare for the return to New York.



While the Soldiers were thankful the communities were on the road to recovery faster than anticipated, many said they would have stayed to assist longer.



“I understand that the Army's plans are always changing, and you never really know what to expect,” said Burdick. “By getting out here as fast as we did, and being able, even if it was just for one day, to see the people that came through to get resources smile a little bit and know that there were people here to help them–that was incredibly rewarding.”



Before departing for New York, Soldiers were awarded the Florida State Active Duty Ribbon, given for participation in a major tour of active state service in the aid of civil authorities by members of the National Guard.



Ultimately, the Soldiers returned to New York knowing that they were leaving the Florida communities they supported better than they found them.



“It’s not only rewarding for them because they have somebody to help them through these rough times, but it's rewarding for us to know that we're making a difference in their lives, and they know that we're here for them when they need us,” said Burdick. “I would definitely volunteer for the next mission.”