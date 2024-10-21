Canton Lake to provide water for Oklahoma City

Photo By Brannen Parrish | The spillway beneath Canton Dam in Canton, Oklahoma, May 14, 2016. The Tulsa District,...... read more read more Photo By Brannen Parrish | The spillway beneath Canton Dam in Canton, Oklahoma, May 14, 2016. The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin making water releases from Canton Dam, October 22, 2024. Oklahoma City Water Utility officials, the USACE, the Oklahoma Water Resources Board, the Canton Lake Advisory Committee, and Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation met Oct. 16, 2024 to discuss and coordinate the releases in a manner that would minimize water losses from soil infiltration and evapotranspiration. see less | View Image Page

The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will make controlled releases from Canton Lake, Oct. 22 to Nov. 5 to provide water to Oklahoma City Water Utilities.



Oklahoma City Water Utility officials, met with the USACE, the Oklahoma Water Resources Board, the Canton Lake Advisory Committee, and Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, Oct. 16, to develop an effective water release plan that would minimize water losses caused by soil infiltration and evapotranspiration.



“Soil infiltration occurs when water contacts dry soil. A certain amount of water moves into the soil or goes over it. Evapotranspiration is the term given to group the effects of evaporation from the sunlight and absorption from plants,” said Adrian Saenz, Canadian Basin water manager, Tulsa District, USACE. “We developed this release plan to minimize losses from soil infiltration and evapotranspiration so that more of the water we release reaches Oklahoma City.”



The Oklahoma City Water Utilities Trust holds 100 percent of the Canton Lake water supply allocation. A water supply allocation is a contracted percentage of the conservation pool that a stakeholder purchases.



Water supply contract revenues are returned to the Department of the Treasury to recover costs from a dam’s construction and maintenance.



Canton Lake construction began in 1940 and was completed in 1948. Canton Lake’s authorized purposes, include flood risk management, water supply, recreation, and fish & wildlife benefits.



The home of the annual Walleye Rodeo, Canton Lake is a major driver for the economy of Canton, Oklahoma.



“Recreation is important to the Canton community, and our lake office staff are sensitive to their concerns about recreatoon impacts,” said Eric Summars, Canton Lake Project Manager. “We can assure the people of Canton and surrounding communities that we will continue doing everything within our authority to provide outstanding outdoor recreation opportunities.”



For Canton Lake Levels and water release data visit www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html.