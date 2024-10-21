GAFB celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Goodfellow Air Force Base celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with a vibrant cultural event, Oct. 15. The event highlighted the culture and contributions of Hispanic Americans in the military. As of 2020, 15.6% of active-duty Air Force members are of Hispanic or Latino descent.

Hispanic Heritage Month, observed annually from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, recognizes the anniversary of independence for Latin American countries, including Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua, and pays tribute to the generations of Hispanic Americans who have positively influenced the nation's history and culture.

The celebration featured various cultural activities, including traditional dance performances, live music and a display of Hispanic art and artifacts.

"It is important to recognize our diversity within the Air Force because so much of our service is composed of many parts of the world. Anytime that we take a moment to recognize diversity properly, it enhances the morale of those who have deep-seated roots in historical or cultural places from around the planet. It lets them know they are also appreciated as members of the Department of Defense,” said Lt. Col. Jose Quintanilla, 17th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander. “As a Mexican-American, born in Mexico and raised in the United States, I appreciate being able to enjoy a part of the culture I was raised with while surrounded by my peers.”

Senior Airman Evangeline Finley, Hispanic Heritage Month observance coordinator, explained the preparation that went into throwing this year's event for the observance.

“We reached out to service members asking for input on what they would expect to see at an event like this, which led us to host a Mariachi Band and flamenco dancing and provide traditional sweets for those who attended. By reaching out to local organizations, we were able to secure the resources we needed to support the observance,” said Finley.

Goodfellow’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebration aimed to promote cultural awareness and strengthen community bonds, reflecting the base's commitment to diversity and inclusion. The observance month provides time to reflect on the diverse backgrounds contributing to unit cohesion and mission readiness.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.21.2024 Date Posted: 10.21.2024 16:12 Story ID: 483602 Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GAFB celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, by A1C Madi Collier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.