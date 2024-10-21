525th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade hosts inaugural Lightning Week with Combat Ed

Photo By Spc. Hermon Whaley | A U.S. Army squad from the 525th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade pose for...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Hermon Whaley | A U.S. Army squad from the 525th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade pose for a photo after receiving the Lightning Brigade Commander’s Cup award at the culmination of Lightning Week at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, Oct. 10, 2024. Lightning week was a four-day Brigade team building event beginning Oct. 7, that included the Commander's Cup Tournament, Brigade Run, family ruck and food drive, barbeque/org day, prayer breakfast, and an address given by Col. Jared Harty, commander of the 525th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade, on the state of the Brigade. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Hermon Whaley Jr.) see less | View Image Page

The 525th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade hosts its first iteration of Lightning Week, an initiative by the brigade’s commander, Col. Jared Harty, to promote comradery and esprit de corps among the soldiers.



On the morning of Oct. 10, 2024, the 525th E-MIB gathered in a large formation on Lightning Field just outside the brigade’s headquarters to commemorate ‘Lightning Week’ with the presentation of awards and certificates.



The week consisted of multiple events including a Commander’s Cup Tournament, a brigade run, a family ruck and a food drive, a barbeque day, a prayer breakfast, and an address on the state of the brigade given by Harty.



Sgt. Maj. Jose Melendez, a military intelligence sergeant major for the Headquarters Department of the Army, led a leader development class on talent management, modernization, and mission. The end of the week concluded with the military intelligence ball held at the Crown Coliseum.



“Lightning week is important to the 525th E-MIB because it allows us a time to celebrate our unit history, build a culture among the brigade and military intelligence community, promote community outreach, and drive esprit de corps,” said Capt. Erik Swanson, a communication officer with 525th E-MIB.



Harty praised and commemorated the efforts made by the entire brigade.



The unit’s soldiers, past and present, were all invited to participate.



A lively older gentleman, Edward Connor, president of the 519th Military Intelligence Battalion Veterans Group, better known to the brigade as “Combat Ed,” was also present with a camera to capture this significant day for the unit.



“It’s the first lightning week event that the 525th Expeditionary MI Brigade ever had. In my 36 years with the unit, they never had anything like this,” said Combat Ed.



Chief Warrant Officer 2 Marcus Asebedo, a counterintelligence officer with 525th E-MIB, led the planning organization of Lightning Week. Lead planners placed a focus on unit history and team building.



Combat Ed currently acts as the unit’s historian and says, “We honor the battalion’s history. We honor the battalion soldiers. We support the unit with information on the battalion’s history and the present-day unit as well.”



-30-