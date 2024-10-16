History instructor develops critical thinkers through innovation, international collaboration

Photo By Justin Pacheco | Lt. Col. Gilberto Sambolin Perez, U.S. Air Force Academy Deputy Director of...... read more read more Photo By Justin Pacheco | Lt. Col. Gilberto Sambolin Perez, U.S. Air Force Academy Deputy Director of Development and History Department instructor, teaches cadets in his classroom at the Academy, Colo., Sept. 19, 2024. At the heart of Sambolin Perez’s instruction is the drive to develop strategic minds that can adapt and respond to the ever-changing nature of modern warfare. (U.S. Air Force photo by Justin Pacheco) see less | View Image Page

In today’s rapidly evolving global landscape, the ability to think critically, innovate, and collaborate is crucial to maintaining a strategic advantage. For Lt. Col. Gilberto Sambolin Perez, these skills are not just theoretical concepts—they are fundamental tools he instills in the future leaders of the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. As a career intelligence officer, Deputy Director of Development and Department of History instructor at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Sambolin Perez plays a key role in shaping critical thinkers and innovators who will tackle tomorrow’s most complex challenges.



Developing Critical Thinkers for Modern Warfare



At the heart of Sambolin Perez’s instruction is the drive to develop strategic minds that can adapt and respond to the ever-changing nature of modern warfare. As a History of Modern Warfare instructor, he teaches cadets the foundations of military strategy and how to think beyond conventional boundaries.



"My military career has instilled in me a strong appreciation for structure, chronologies, and critical thinking," said Sambolin Perez. "I aim to teach cadets how tactical decisions affect strategic outcomes, using historical examples to connect theory with practice."



This focus on critical thinking is evident in his teaching methods. By guiding cadets through real-world case studies, interactive discussions, and scenario-based learning, he encourages them to see the bigger picture and develop innovative strategies for solving intricate problems.



Sambolin Perez explains that his goal is to prepare cadets for complex operational environments by teaching them to analyze the second- and third-order effects of their decisions.



Collaboration Across Borders: Leveraging Language for Partnership



Beyond the classroom, Sambolin Perez leverages his expertise in international relations, specifically through his Spanish language skills. These abilities allow him to break down barriers and foster stronger partnerships with international allies, an essential aspect of his role as a mentor and educator at the Academy.



"As an ESL student and first-generation college graduate myself, I know the challenges some cadets face," he shared. "I’m glad the Academy provides resources to help ESL students overcome language barriers, and I’m honored to use my language skills to support international partnerships and help students succeed."



One such example is his mentorship of Cadet 1st Class Julian Bejarano, an international student from Colombia. Sambolin Perez helps Bejarano navigate language challenges by conducting mentoring sessions in both Spanish and English. His bilingualism creates a learning environment where language is not a barrier but a bridge, fostering collaboration between cultures.



Bejarano expressed how this mentorship has motivated him, saying, "Knowing that a native Spanish speaker has reached such goals encourages me to be better, so I can get myself as far as [Sambolin Perez], learning in another language and achieving good grades while I am here. So, when I return to Colombia, I will try to continue studying harder and harder."



Col. Matt Dietz, History Department head, also recognizes Sambolin Perez’s unique ability to connect with students.



"Gil’s Puerto Rican heritage and his ability to speak Spanish have given him a unique perspective. Just recently, he was able to help a Spanish-speaking exchange cadet in his class understand the material because he is a native Spanish speaker."



Mentorship and Leadership Development



In addition to his instructional responsibilities, Sambolin Perez manages 12 departmental portfolios, including cadet summer research programs and graduate program scholarships. His mentorship extends beyond the classroom as he helps over 100 students navigate their academic paths and career aspirations.



"I tailor my mentorship by understanding each cadet's strengths, weaknesses, and aspirations," Sambolin Perez explained. "I offer structured, goal-oriented guidance while remaining flexible to their needs, ensuring effective support and development."



Through this approach, he has become a trusted guide for cadets, ensuring they develop not only as officers but as well-rounded leaders capable of decisive thought and collaboration. His leadership has also expanded the cadet summer research programs, enabling cadets to engage with high-level organizations and apply their academic concepts to real-world challenges.



A Legacy of Innovation and Leadership



As the Academy celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month, it recognizes the vital contributions of leaders like Sambolin Perez. His work in developing independent thinkers and fostering international collaboration is shaping the next generation of officers. Sambolin Perez’s ability to bridge cultures, mentor future leaders, and push for innovative solutions will leave a lasting impact not only on his students but also on the global military landscape.



"Innovation starts with education," said Sambolin Perez. "By teaching cadets to think critically and collaborate across cultures, we are building a stronger, more agile force ready to face tomorrow’s challenges."



Dietz echoes this sentiment: "Gil brings a positive energy that is contagious to faculty and cadets alike. He has helped shape the future of our department by recruiting new history majors and expanding cadet summer research programs."



Sambolin Perez continues to lead by example, blending his passion for education, mentorship, and international cooperation to develop the future strategists of the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Space Force and beyond. His work reflects the Academy's commitment to excellence and the importance of diverse perspectives in solving the world’s toughest challenges.