2025 Young Investigators: ONR Celebrates 40 Years of Cultivating Scientific Talent

Today, the Office of Naval Research (ONR) celebrates the 40th year of its Young Investigator Program (YIP) by honoring the Class of 2025 YIP awardees.



Approximately $18 million in funding will be shared by 24 university professors to conduct innovative scientific research that will benefit science and technology development for the Department of the Navy.



“In order for ONR to bring innovative science and technology to the Sailors and Marines we have the privilege of serving, we must identify and attract the brightest scientists and engineers from around the nation,” said Chief of Naval Research Rear Adm. Kurt Rothenhaus. “The Young Investigator Program is crucial to that mission, and I am honored to announce the recipients for 2025.”



The ONR YIP is a highly competitive program that attracts outstanding early-career academics in science, technology, engineering and mathematics to propose innovative solutions to Navy and Marine Corps warfighter challenges. Prior academic accomplishments and potential for significant scientific breakthroughs are key elements of the evaluation criteria. The 2025 YIP awardees were chosen from more than 230 applicants — all of whom are college and university tenure-track or equivalent faculty and who obtained a Ph.D. on or after Jan. 1, 2017.



Awardees represent 19 academic institutions in 14 states, supporting a broad range of naval-relevant research topics, including quantum information, mathematical optimization, atmospheric predictions, quantum materials, artificial intelligence, autonomous operations, advanced sensors, soft robotics, cognitive performance, unsteady boundary layers and high-temperature thermal management.



The YIP awards support postdoctoral and graduate student stipends and scholarships, the acquisition of laboratory equipment, and other expenses critical to the planned research. Typical grants are $750,000 over a three-year period.



“Congratulations to the ONR Young Investigator Program on 40 years of fostering and advancing scientific discovery and cultivating creative, forward-thinking scientists and engineers,” said ONR Executive Director Dr. Thomas Fu. “This esteemed program is vital to ensuring the Department of the Navy has an abundant pipeline of talent to address naval S&T challenges.”



Established in 1985, the ONR YIP is one of the nation’s oldest and most selective basic-research, early-career awards in science and technology. Its purpose is to fund tenure-track academic researchers, or equivalent, whose scientific pursuits show outstanding promise for supporting the Department of Defense, while also promoting their professional development.



View the list of 2025 Office of Naval Research Young Investigator awardees at https://www.onr.navy.mil/2025-young-investigators.

