1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment Change of Command

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment held a change of command ceremony on Oct. 19, 2024, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.



The ceremony signifies transferring the authority and responsibility from the outgoing battalion commander Lt. Col. Luke Bushatz to the incoming commander Lt. Col. Christopher Dailey.



“I thank you for giving me the best two years of my life as a Soldier,” said Bushatz addressing his Soldiers “You are my friends, my brothers and sisters in service, and I have been so deeply honored to lead with you. I thank every one of you for standing with me”



In his time spent leading the infantry battalion, Bushatz led and validated the battalion through deployment training, including difficult company-level fire exercises at Fort Bliss, Texas.



In 2023 Bushatz led the battalion through the highly demanding Joint Readiness Training Center event in Fort Johnson, Louisiana focusing on improving the infantry’s readiness by providing stressful, realistic training exercises.



The commander of the 297th Regional Support Group Col. Michele Edwards, presided over the change of the command ceremony emphasizing Bushatz’s leadership to the battalion.



“Through your unwavering leadership, your team has grown in strength and tactical expertise, becoming a cohesive combat-ready unit,” said Edwards.



“Thank you, Lt. Col. Bushatz, for your commitment to Alaska and to our Nation, you and your team have directly improved our Soldiers’ individual and unit readiness, ensuring they are trained and ready to defend our great Nation, at home or abroad.”



In his closing remarks, Bushatz applauded his Soldiers’ efficiency in their mission readiness and challenged them to carry that in their personal lives as well.



“You have served time and time again when called upon. I remind you now to continue to be leaders in your home, your schools, in your place of work, and in your communities,” said Bushatz. “I charge you to do this while walking humbly through your life.”

