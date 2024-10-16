SOUTH CHINA SEA (Sep. 24, 2024) A Norfolk native and 2005 graduate of Granby High School is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Howard (DDG 83), which is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15.



Chief Petty Officer Kayantae Johnson is a Quartermaster. According to The Bluejacket’s Manual, Quartermasters are responsible for the ship’s safety, navigation, and reliable communications with other vessels and shore stations. Quartermasters are in charge of maintaining charts and records for the ship’s log, and they plot the ship’s course.



“I often tell people that I am a GPS for the ship,” Johnson said. “I tell the ship where to go and when it will get there. The safety of navigation, getting to the flight line, and getting back safely is a huge part of the Navy’s mission and I get to do that.”



Johnson joined the Navy in August 2007. Her first ship was USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) from December 2007 to May 2013. Next, she served aboard USS Mustin (DDG 89) from June 2013 to July 2015. After that, she served onboard Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam as a Harbor Control Dispatcher from August 2015 to June 2018. Then, she served aboard USS Preble (DDG 88) from August 2018-September 2023. Finally, she has been serving aboard Howard since October 2023. Johnson said her family is proud of her service in the Navy.



“I have cousins that served in the Army and a few cousins in the Marines, but my grandfather and I are the only two Sailors in the family,” Johnson said. “Out of everyone, my older cousin, Jonathan, and I are the only members still active.



Johnson’s favorite part about serving aboard Howard is the junior Sailors. She said she loves the Junior Enlisted Association and the Coalition of Sailors Against Destructive Decisions because how involved they are at the command.



“My Sailors inspire me every day to think outside the box and remember that we all put on our pants one leg at a time,” Johnson said. “All of the senior leadership I have in my corner are extremely inspiring, especially the women in leadership positions. I met the amazing, legendary April Beido a few years ago and that was definitely a big inspirational moment in my life.”



Johnson said the naval accomplishment she is proudest of was when she made chief. She hopes to inspire other Sailors by being herself and continuing to have pride in everything she does.



“I have always admired the chiefs and truly believe that they are the backbone of the Navy,” Johnson said. “Since the beginning of my career, I knew I would make a difference and be someone that people could look up to no matter how long I decided to stay in. I love being Chief! I love helping Sailors and being a role model for them to immolate.”



Howard is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

