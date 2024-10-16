US Army South celebrates the legacy of Doug Sanders during Hall of Honor induction ceremony

Photo By Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed-Cox | Dawn and Brianna Sanders, the wife and daughter of Doug Sanders, speak with Maj. Gen....... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Reed-Cox | Dawn and Brianna Sanders, the wife and daughter of Doug Sanders, speak with Maj. Gen. Philip Ryan, U.S. Army South Commanding General, following the U.S. Army South (USARSOUTH) Hall of Honor induction ceremony at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Oct. 18, 2024. Sanders served with USARSOUTH from May 2001 to November 2015 where he established the U.S. Army Personnel Recovery Coordination Center, a pioneering achievement that reshaped USARSOUTH’s reintegration and personnel recovery processes. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. ShaTyra Cox) see less | View Image Page

In a heartfelt and historic ceremony, U.S. Army South (USARSOUTH) inducted Mr. Doug Sanders into its prestigious Hall of Honor at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Oct. 18.



“Today, we gather to honor Mr. Sanders who has made a significant history in the Latin American region while serving in USARSOUTH,” said Master Sgt. Kathyn Torres, the master of ceremonies.



The USARSOUTH Hall of Honor is a means to remember and recognize Soldiers, Civilians, and military organizations who have made a significant contribution or impact in Latin America or the Caribbean region.



"This is just the third induction in the history of this command," Maj. Gen. Philip Ryan, U.S. Army South Commanding General, remarked. "When you reflect on the previous awardees, you are struck by the significance of this achievement.”



Ryan led the induction, reflecting on Sanders' profound contributions to the command’s mission.



“Today, it’s a great honor to recognize the accomplishments and faithful service of this leader in his own right,” he said. “Like those before him, today's inductee adds to the legacy of this command. As a selfless servant, he represents those who put the welfare of the nation, the benefit of the Army, and the well-being of their subordinates above their own.”



Ryan highlighted that true leadership isn't defined by rank but by the impact leaders leave on their organization. Sanders, a former Ranger and Blackhawk Pilot, exemplified this in every role he took on.



"Great leaders—who serve with distinction and leave an indelible mark on their organization—don't have to wear stars, for it's what's in their hearts and not what's on their chest that matters," Ryan noted, emphasizing Sanders' enduring legacy.



Sanders served with USARSOUTH from May 2001 to November 2015 as a Soldier and Civilian. In 2004, he retired as a chief warrant officer 3. His civilian career began when USARSOUTH was headquartered in Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico. He then moved with the command to Fort Sam Houston in 2003.



There, he established the U.S. Army Personnel Recovery Coordination Center (PRCC), a pioneering achievement that reshaped U.S. Army South’s reintegration and personnel recovery processes.



Sanders’ work laid the foundation for U.S. Southern Command’s (USSOUTHCOM) reintegration program, ensuring that U.S. citizens and service members wrongfully held abroad could return home safely.



“He managed numerous reintegration missions in the USSOUTHCOM area of operations for the Department of the Army, other sister services, and Post-Isolation Support Activities in support of interagency partners,” Ryan explained.



His efforts culminated in several high-profile recovery missions, including the successful reintegration of three U.S. contractors held captive in Colombia for five years. The system he built has remained a cornerstone of USARSOUTH’s personnel recovery efforts and has been instrumental in more recent reintegration missions, including the return of WNBA star Brittney Griner, former Marine Paul Whelan, and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich.



"Mr. Sanders’ legacy is that his efforts established a system that is used today as the standard to follow for the successful reintegration of American citizens who have been wrongly held around the world," Ryan added. "Our team utilized the procedures and processes that he developed at least four times in just the past year."



In addition to founding the PRCC, Mr. Sanders also developed survival training requirements (Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape) for personnel deploying across the USSOUTHCOM’s area of operations. His contributions not only shaped USARSOUTH’s operations, they were also recognized across the Department of Defense and partner nation armies.



Though Mr. Sanders tragically passed away in 2015, his absence is still felt, and his contributions continue to strengthen USARSOUTH’s mission. His dedication to the personnel recovery mission has left a lasting mark on the command, ensuring that the work he pioneered lives on.



As the Sanders Family joined Ryan in unveiling Mr. Sanders' photo, it became clear that his legacy has forever been etched in the history of USARSOUTH. His induction into the Hall of Honor serves as a permanent reminder of the impact he made and the lives he saved.



Mr. Sanders now takes his rightful place in the Hall of Honor, standing alongside other distinguished leaders who have shaped the success of U.S. Army South and its mission throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.



"We will preserve his legacy and continue to remember his contributions to USARSOUTH,” Ryan concluded. “USARSOUTH is a better command today thanks to his service, professionalism, and achievements."