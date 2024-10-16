Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Elgin, Illinois

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of Army Cpl. Eriverto Ortiz, a Soldier killed during the Korean War, will be interred Oct. 28 at Bluff City Cemetery, Elgin, Illinois. Symonds-Madison Funeral Home will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Batesville, Texas, Ortiz was a member of Easy Company, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 25th Infantry Division. He went missing in action Sept. 22. 1950, at age 27, after his unit engaged in defensive actions west of Masan, near the port city of Pusan, South Korea.



Ortiz was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Aug. 10, 2023, after his remains were exhumed July 2018, from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific - also known as the Punchbowl - Honolulu, Hawaii, for laboratory analysis and identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process, including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Cpl. Ortiz. go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/Press-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3914137/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-ortiz-e/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, 847-741-1128.



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.18.2024 Date Posted: 10.18.2024 15:47 Story ID: 483466 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Hometown: BATESVILLE, TEXAS, US Hometown: CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US Hometown: ELGIN, ILLINOIS, US Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Elgin, Illinois, by Fonda Bock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.