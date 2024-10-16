NMRTC Sigonella Commanding Officer and Executive Officer Receive Influenza Vaccine

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ITALY

    10.18.2024

    Story by Lt.Cmdr. Brandi Gibson 

    NMRTC Sigonella/US Naval Hospital Sigonella

    On Wednesday October 16, 2024 NMRTC Sigonella, Commanding Officer, Capt. TaRail A. Vernon, and Executive Officer, Capt. Michael Mercado received their Influenza vaccinations during the kick-off training event. This event engaged the NMRTC Sigonella clinical staff who volunteered to assist with vaccine administration on essential training to execute safe and efficient mass vaccinations at each event happening throughout October and November 2024.

    Each year military treatment facilities initiate early strategic planning to coordinate and execute mass vaccination events that are critical to force health and medical readiness. These events also support the families and staff assigned to military instillations who also support the mission.

    The Influenza vaccine is recommended for all people six months and older and is critical for individuals with vulnerable health concerns, such as, children age two to four, the elderly, pregnant women regardless of trimester, and immunocompromised individuals.

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.18.2024
    Location: IT
    Hometown: ASHEVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Health and wellness

    Flu vaccine
    Capt TaRail A. Vernon
    Capt Michael Mercado

