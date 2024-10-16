NMRTC Sigonella Commanding Officer and Executive Officer Receive Influenza Vaccine

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Brandi Gibson | Capt. TaRail A. Vernon, NMRTC Sigonella Commanding Officer is one of the first to get...... read more read more Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Brandi Gibson | Capt. TaRail A. Vernon, NMRTC Sigonella Commanding Officer is one of the first to get his Influenza vaccine during the training kick off session in the Immunization Clinic at Medical Home Port at NMRTC Sigonella on Wednesday October 16,2024. HN Shanilee Nelson, one of our dental corpsman, volunteered to assist with the mass vaccination program going on throughout October and November. see less | View Image Page

On Wednesday October 16, 2024 NMRTC Sigonella, Commanding Officer, Capt. TaRail A. Vernon, and Executive Officer, Capt. Michael Mercado received their Influenza vaccinations during the kick-off training event. This event engaged the NMRTC Sigonella clinical staff who volunteered to assist with vaccine administration on essential training to execute safe and efficient mass vaccinations at each event happening throughout October and November 2024.



Each year military treatment facilities initiate early strategic planning to coordinate and execute mass vaccination events that are critical to force health and medical readiness. These events also support the families and staff assigned to military instillations who also support the mission.



The Influenza vaccine is recommended for all people six months and older and is critical for individuals with vulnerable health concerns, such as, children age two to four, the elderly, pregnant women regardless of trimester, and immunocompromised individuals.