‘Connect to Protect’ during National Depression Education & Awareness Month

During October, we recognize National Depression Education & Awareness Month to educate the force on the symptoms and treatment options for depression. Year-round awareness of connection and belonging is very important as a preventive measure to help combat and reduce mental health concerns such as depression or suicide within the military. We as humans are designed for connection; nothing we do is always on our own. In basic training, it is stressed to always have a battle buddy with you; in combat operations, we work as a team and have a popular saying, "I got your six", meaning I've got your back. This is important when we talk about connection and belonging, as we ultimately trust that the person to our left and right will be there for us in a time of need.



While I would like to say that mental health issues only occur once or month or once a year, we know that is not the case at all. Life happens to us every day, 365 days a year, and we cannot always predict when something terrible or challenging may happen. Some seasons in our lives can be more complicated than others and even more complex for today's guardsmen. 2024 has been another challenging year for the DCARNG. Throw in some activations, deployments, managing the complexities of a dual career, holidays, and a natural disaster; it can bring even the strongest warfighters to their knees. Having a strong sense of belonging can act as a protective factor that can decrease mental health issues such as depression or suicide. To continue the fight to reduce the stigma of mental health, support starts with fostering a sense of belonging and connection daily within our lives. Research states that this can be accomplished in many ways, such as calling a friend, spending time in activities or hobbies you enjoy, playing a team sport, volunteering, connecting with nature, and a simple “Hey, how are you really doing?”. Additionally, building stronger bonds within our formations in and out of the uniform can really enhance unit cohesion, which in turn builds better productivity, enjoyment of work, and camaraderie.



Connection can also take on many different forms. There is no right or wrong answer; it is about finding what works best for you as an individual. These things help build a stronger sense of connection and belonging, but you cannot do it just once and expect instant results. The key here is consistency. Much like the Army's new Combat Fitness Test (ACFT), we do not tell the warfighters they only need to work out once and expect that they will pass. No, we tell them they must train daily and focus on a balanced diet to help them reach their fitness goals. Often, when I speak to warfighters in need, I tell them that one person does not win wars. It takes a collective effort to accomplish the mission. Battling the personal struggles inside one's head is no different. It takes a collective effort from the unit, friends, and family. A good therapist or trusted friend/mentor can make a world of difference in feeling and getting better. When I use this analogy, the light bulb usually goes off, and reaching out to someone seems less daunting. Is it easy? No, but nothing ever worthwhile had the easy button. Collectively, we can help reduce the barriers of our warfighters getting help and building an environment that shows through actions and words that they do belong and matter.



Laura Stewart, PhD, LCSW, BCD

Director of Psychological Health (T5)

District of Columbia Army National Guard

