11th Cyber Battalion Support to JPMRC 25-01

Courtesy Photo | SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – Col. Candy Boparai, commander, 780th Military...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – Col. Candy Boparai, commander, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) conducted an AAR (After Action Report) with the Soldiers from A Company (Apex), 11th Cyber Battalion, following their deployment in support of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-01, October 17. The 11th CY is based out of Fort Eisenhower, Georgia, and following the AAR, COL Boparai recognized select Soldiers for excellence. see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – Col. Candy Boparai, commander of the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), conducted an AAR (After Action Report) with the Soldiers from A Company (Apex), 11th Cyber Battalion, following their deployment in support of Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 25-01, October 17.



The 11th CY is based out of Fort Eisenhower, Georgia, and following the AAR, Boparai recognized select Soldiers for excellence.



1st Lt. Arthur McDonald, a 17B, cyber electromagnetic warfare officer, G39 CEMA (cyberspace and electromagnetic activities), 25th Infantry Division, shared his thoughts on TTPs (tactics, techniques, and Procedures) on the integration of external enablers.



“It was a great opportunity. The personnel got to experience the triple canopy, and the challenges associated,” said McDonald. “Hawaii provides the best MDO (multi-domain operations) environment. All the different planning factors, jungle, mountains, desert, rain. If you can master this place, you can deploy anywhere.”



During the AAR, Maj. Jonathan Eames, Jr., ECT-02 Team Lead (Expeditionary CEMA Team), discussed options on theater engagement; 1st Lt. Samson Odior, executive officer, A Company, 11th CY, discussed the deployment and lessons learned; and other ECT and company Soldiers talked about their integration with exercise participants.



Command Sgt. Maj. Joseph Daniel, the 780 MI Brigade’s senior enlisted leader; Chief Warrant Officer 5 James Richards, the brigade command chief warrant officer; and Chief Warrant Officer 4 Terry Deener, U.S. Army Human Resources Command, 170-series warrant officer career manager; and the A Co. command team – Capt. JC Torres, and 1st Sgt. Michael Bell – also participated in the AAR.



Among those recognized for excellence were 1st Lt. Odior, a 17A, cyber warfare officer; Spc. Dwayne DeJohn, a 17C, cyber operations specialist; Sgt. 1st Class David Batres, a 17E, electronic warfare NCO; SGT Seth Lyons, a 17C; Spc. Connor Allsup, a 17C; and 1st Lt. McDonald.



“This is important work. I appreciate your efforts so thank you all for your participation,” said Col. Boparai. “Thank you for helping gather the data and for your candor during the AAR.”



The 11th Cyber Battalion is the Army’s premiere expeditionary CEMA battalion. Officially activated on October 16, 2022, the 11th CY can deliver a range of non-lethal, non-kinetic effects—including offensive cyberspace operation and electronic warfare capabilities.



“Global Reach, Global Impact”



“Everywhere and Always...In the Fight!”