CSAF, CMSAF visit Korea to engage allies and Airmen

U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin met with Republic of Korea Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Lee, Youngsu at the ROKAF Headquarters in Gyeryongdae, Oct. 17, as part of a weeklong visit to the region.



The Air Chiefs discussed the current strategic environment and ways their two services can integrate even more effectively to deter aggression.



“Challengers to a free and open Indo-Pacific are real, from the Korean peninsula to the South China Sea,” Allvin said. “That is why our ironclad alliance with the ROK has never been more important. Together, we continue to strengthen our interoperability and sharpen the combined readiness of our forces.”



One of the initiatives being tested within Seventh Air Force is the Super Squadron at Osan, which has temporarily shifted F-16 Falcons on the Korean peninsula to optimize combat capability and increase readiness.



“The ongoing F-16 Super Squadron test is centered on two things -- readiness and combat effectiveness,” Allvin said. “This initiative demonstrates our nonstop commitment to the defense of the ROK against any threat or adversary. Our Airmen stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our ROK counterparts and are trained and ready to respond to any provocation or crisis.”



The meeting with Lee was part of Allvin’s trip to Korea where he, along with his wife, Gina Allvin, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi visited Osan Air Base to speak with Airmen and discuss Air Force operations in the Korean theater.

During the visit Allvin and Flosi held office calls with Air Force leaders from Osan and Kunsan, spoke with Airmen during an all call, and toured facilities on base.



At the all call, Allvin discussed the evolution of the Air Force in response to changing geopolitical dynamics, emphasizing the importance of readiness. He highlighted the need for reoptimization to adapt to Great Power Competition, focusing on improving current force readiness and developing future capabilities. He also stressed the importance of large-scale exercises, agile combat employment, and human-machine teaming.



Flosi joined Allvin for the question-and-answer portion of the all call, addressing issues from eliminating barriers to service, to enhancing mission readiness through better training and risk management. The discussion also addressed policy discrepancies and efforts to improve medical care standards and prevention.



The leadership team closed the all call by discussing the importance of enforcing standards.



“Take a hard look at the culture of standards in your organization,” said Flosi. “Our ability to execute our mission, do our nation’s bidding, hinges on an organization of Airmen who believe in and enforce standards.”

Following the all-call, Flosi met with senior NCOs for lunch and had a more in-depth discussion about policies and issues that affect Airmen.



He also toured the hospital, 51st Security Forces Squadron, and 36th Fighter Generation Squadron to learn about different aspects of the mission at Osan.



Meanwhile, Mrs. Allvin met with Key Support Liaisons and received briefs about noncombatant evacuation operations and the command sponsorship program. She also toured the Military and Family Readiness Center, base schools, the child development center, and the hospital.



Allvin concluded the visit by expressing his appreciation for Team Osan.



“I am leaving here feeling refreshed and energized,” he said. “The Airmen here are leaning forward and doing their very best for our nation in one of the toughest and most consequential parts of the world.”

