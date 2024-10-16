CSAF, CMSAF visit Korea

U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin met with Republic of Korea Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Lee Young-su at the ROKAF Headquarters in

Gyeryongdae, Oct. 17, as part of a visit with Air Force forces here.



The Air Chiefs discussed the current strategic environment and ways their two services can integrate even more effectively to deter aggression in the region.

“Challengers to a free and open Indo-Pacific are real, from the Korean peninsula to the South China Sea,” Allvin said. “That is why our ironclad alliance with the ROK has never been more important. Together, we continue to strengthen our interoperability and sharpen the

combined readiness of our forces.”

One of the initiatives being tested within Seventh Air Force is the Super Squadron at Osan, which has temporarily shifted F-16 Falcons on the Korean peninsula to optimize combat capability and increase readiness.

“The ongoing F-16 Super Squadron test is centered on two things -- readiness and

combat effectiveness,” Allvin said. “This initiative demonstrates our nonstop commitment to the defense of the ROK against any threat or adversary. Our Airmen stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our ROK counterparts and are trained and ready to respond to any provocation or crisis.”

The meeting was part of his trip to Korea, where he, along with his wife, Gina Allvin, and Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force David Flosi visited Osan Air Base to speak with Airmen and discuss Air Force operations in the Korean theater.

During the visit, Allvin and Flosi held office calls with Air Force leaders from Osan and Kunsan, addressed Airmen during an all call, and toured facilities on base.

At the all call, Allvin discussed the necessary evolution of the Air Force in response to changing geopolitical dynamics, emphasizing the importance of readiness. He highlighted the need for reoptimization to adapt to Great Power Competition, focusing on improving current force readiness and developing future capabilities.

“That’s what this ‘developing people’ is – having an enterprise view towards one Air Force, one force design, and making that work rather than ensuring we have expertise in the individual functional areas,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of large-scale exercises, agile combat employment and human-machine teaming.

“We have to ensure we’re building things to adapt, that we’re understanding how to be able to link in new technologies, thinking about the systems first, rather than building the perfect platform and figuring out how to integrate with other platforms,” Allvin said.

Flosi joined Allvin for the question-and-answer portion of the all call, addressing issues from eliminating barriers to Airmen’s capabilities, to enhancing mission readiness through better training and risk management. The discussion also addressed policy discrepancies and efforts to improve medical care standards and prevention.

He reiterated the importance of Airmen addressing policy and process issues that hinder standard enforcement and inspiring their teams to uphold these standards.

“You’re doing a deterrence and assurance mission every single day, and we are ready to fight tonight,” Flosi said. “Take a hard look at the culture of standards in your organization. Our ability to execute our mission, do our nation’s bidding, hinges on an organization of Airmen who

believe in and enforce standards.”

Following the all call, Flosi met with senior NCOs for lunch and had a more in-depth discussion about policies and issues that affect Airmen.

He also toured the hospital, 51st Security Forces Squadron and 36th Fighter Generation Squadron to learn about different aspects of the mission at Osan.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Allvin met with Key Support Liaisons and received briefs about noncombatant evacuation operations and the command sponsorship program. She also toured the Military and Family Readiness Center, base schools, the child development center and the

hospital.

Allvin expressed his appreciation for Team Osan’s commitment to not just a single plan, but a campaign that reflects American deterrence, values, and readiness. He emphasized the importance of being prepared to fight at any moment and felt honored to serve with those present.

“The things we do today are going to affect how successful we are tomorrow,” Allvin said. “I know you do every single day, and that’s why I leave here feeling refreshed, energized and knowing that our Airmen are leaning forward and doing their very best for our nation in some of the toughest parts, and most consequential parts, of the globe.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.17.2024 Date Posted: 10.17.2024 19:15 Story ID: 483387 Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSAF, CMSAF visit Korea, by MSgt Rachelle Coleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.