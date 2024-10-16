Department of Defense Education Activity Announces the Start of Full-day Prekindergarten Programs in 80 Schools

The Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) is pleased to announce the official start of its full-day

prekindergarten (PK) programs in 80 DoDEA elementary schools on Sept. 3.

As of Sept. 30, DoDEA has enrolled approximately 4,000 students in the PK program across its schools. This

significant enrollment reflects the military community’s growing recognition of the importance of early

childhood education in preparing children for academic success.

This important initiative provides early childhood education to children of military families, helping set a strong

foundation for lifelong learning. The commencement of DoDEA’s full-day PK program marks the first phase of

a comprehensive three-phase plan aimed at enhancing early childhood education within its school system.

Building on this momentum, an additional 10 schools will join the program in Phases II and III (School Years

2025-2027), extending the reach and impact of prekindergarten throughout DoDEA.

"We are excited to welcome our youngest learners to the classroom this school year,” said DoDEA Director Dr.

Beth Schiavino-Narvaez. “Our full day prekindergarten program is designed to support academic social,

emotional, physical, and cognitive development, providing a nurturing and supportive environment for all

students. By investing in early education, we are ensuring that military-connected children have the tools and

skills they need to succeed as they continue through their academic journey."

The DoDEA PK program emphasizes interactive, play-based learning, delivered by highly trained educators who

are committed to fostering curiosity, creativity, and a love for learning in every child. By providing access to

early education, DoDEA reinforces its dedication to meeting the needs of military families and ensuring

educational continuity across its worldwide locations.

Families interested in enrolling their children in DoDEA’s prekindergarten program can find more information

on the DoDEA website https://www.dodea.edu/ or by contacting their local DoDEA school directly.

DoDEA plans, directs, coordinates, and manages PK through 12th grade education programs for school-aged

children of Department of Defense personnel who would otherwise not have access to a high-quality public

education. DoDEA schools are in Europe, the Pacific, Western Asia, the Middle East, Cuba, the United States,

Guam, and Puerto Rico. DoDEA also provides support and resources to Local Educational Activities throughout

the U.S. that serve children of military families.

