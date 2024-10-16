Hola Amigos: Bliss opens airfield for 2024 MSSG Amigo Airsho

FORT BLISS, Texas -- After a 12-year hiatus, the MSSG Amigo Airsho returned to the skies over east Fort Bliss and El Paso, Texas, Oct. 12-13, 2024.



Hosted by the Amigo Airsho organization, a local non-profit that supports youth scholarship and celebrates the culture of the Sun City, the weekend festivities, amidst record-breaking heat for mid-October, brought acts like the Royal Canadian Air Force Snowbirds and the U.S. Army Golden Knights parachute team as just a couple of examples of the weekend bill at Biggs Army Airfield.



At 13,554 feet in length, the runway at Biggs, a former U.S. Air Force base, is one of the top-60 largest runways in the world and is a familiar thoroughfare for troops deploying and redeploying at Fort Bliss.



Soldiers from units across Fort Bliss were on duty throughout the weekend as they served as subject matter experts on the wide array of hardware on display, such as the CH-47 Chinook, the 155mm M109 Howitzer, and the UH-60 Black Hawk, just to name a few.



Air Defense was also on display as a PATRIOT missile system and supporting batteries from the 32nd Army Air and Missile Defense Command and the 11th Air Defense Artillery Brigade were flying high.



Guests were welcomed to climb aboard the different vehicles and learn about the missions they perform by the Soldiers who perform them everyday.



Soldiers and first responders were also on duty to support the public event held on a military installation. Dedicated entry gates and travel lanes that adhered to Force Protection guidelines covered East Bliss, and event security received security checkpoint help from Army law enforcement officers.



Col. Brendan Gallagher, the Fort Bliss Garrison commander, said he was proud of how Team Bliss rose to the challenge of the weekend to support the air show.



“This was Fort Bliss’s first time hosting the Amigo Airsho in twelve years,” Gallagher said. “We are incredibly grateful for the efforts of so many people over an extended period who planned, organized, and supported bringing back this unique event to our outstanding Fort Bliss and El Paso community. We hope it established a very solid foundation to continue to grow and expand upon for many years to come.”

