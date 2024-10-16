Netflix Reality Contestant Graduates from Navy Basic Training

Courtesy Photo | Navy Basic Training graduate, Angie Kenai stands under the flag onboard Recruit...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Navy Basic Training graduate, Angie Kenai stands under the flag onboard Recruit Training Command in her new service uniform. Kenai was a contestant in the Netflix survivor series “Outlast.” (Photo courtesy of Angie Kenai/Released) see less | View Image Page

Angie Kenai, known for her role in the Netflix survival series “Outlast” has taken on a new challenge by joining the United States Navy. The former reality television contestant recently completed basic training, also known as bootcamp, marking a significant milestone in her transition from the Alaskan wilderness to the disciplined life of a Sailor.



Kenai was born in Lorain, Ohio and was raised in various places around the United States. She has been in Texas for the last nine years and considers the Lone Star State her home.



When asked, “why did you want to join the Navy?” She told of wanting to seek adventure.



“The Navy is all I wanted since I was a kid. I remember sitting on my grandfather’s bed, watching his black and white war movies about the Navy and I was like, I want to do that job.”



On the TV series “Outlast,” Kenai gained attention for her determination, resilience and ability to work on a team to survive harsh conditions of the ever-changing wilderness. These are the same qualities that contributed to her success during bootcamp.



“The Navy is a different culture, it is like a family; people really do care,” Kenai said. “I had a question about shining my shoes; my Recruit Division Commander got down on her knee and showed me how to properly do it.”



Bootcamp is a rigorous program designed to test physical and mental endurance. It is located at Recruit Training Command in Great Lakes, Illinois, and designed to push recruits to their limits and prepare them to serve in various roles within the Navy.



According to Kenai, the required jump off a platform into the pool was a major challenge for her.



“The jump was terrifying…I had to face my fear, and I did it,” stated Kenai. “I was so proud of myself I cried. The instructors were amazing in coaching me through it and just being there for me.”



Kenai’s journey from reality TV to military service is inspiring. It reflects a commitment to personal growth and serving her country. Fans of the series may be surprised but impressed by the shift in her life, demonstrating how skills learned in survival situations can translate into real-world resilience.



Having graduated from basic training, Kenai is moving forward in her naval career as a Sonar Technician (Surface). She is attending the Sonar Technician “A” School in San Diego, CA, for 10 weeks, where she’ll work with the most advanced sonar equipment to collect intel for navigation and help defend the ship from underwater threats. Once she has completed the basic course, she’ll spend an additional 6 - 8 weeks in a more advanced sonar operator course.



Kenai’s journey symbolizes a powerful narrative of strength, adaptability and the pursuit of greater challenges. Fans of the show will certainly continue to follow her inspiring journey in the world’s greatest Navy.



Kenai was recruited by Operations Specialist 1st Class Aaron Castilleja assigned to Navy Recruiting Station Ingram in San Antonio.



