DALLAS – Just in time for the holidays, military shoppers can add shine and style to their look with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s Bling Bash sweepstakes.



From Oct. 25 to Nov. 7, authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years and older can visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes for a chance to a win one of nine pieces of jewelry from a prize pool valued at more than $8,400.



“Nine lucky shoppers will hit the jackpot with this treasure trove of giveaways,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rich Martinez, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “From bracelets to watches, this sweepstakes is sure to enhance any wardrobe.”



Prizes include:



• Men’s Seiko Presage Collection automatic watch ($525 value)

• Women's Seiko Presage Collection automatic watch ($550 value)

• Ray Of Brilliance 3 ctw IGI-certified lab-grown diamond bracelet ($2,199 value)

• True Origin 2 ctw certified lab-grown diamond solitaire earrings in 14K ($1,499 value)

• 3ctw diamond tennis necklace in sterling silver ($999 value)

• 2x20mm round tube polished hoop earrings in 10K ($199.00 value)

• Men’s Italian solid curb chain bracelet in 14K, 8 inch ($1,379 value)

• 6-7mm freshwater cultured white pearl bead necklace in 14K ($552 value)

• Created opal and created white sapphire bracelet, pendant and earrings set in sterling silver (5pc) ($550 value)



No purchase is necessary to win. Winners will be notified by Dec. 6. Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians and retirees and honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop online can enter, too. Veterans can learn more about their shopping benefits at https://aafes.media/paveterans and DoD civilians can visit https://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.17.2024 Date Posted: 10.17.2024 10:44 Story ID: 483323 Location: DALLAS, TEXAS, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Break Out the Bling! Exchange Shoppers Can Win $8,400 in Prizes with Bling Bash Sweepstakes, by Chris Ward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.