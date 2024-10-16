Prepare for opportunities says the 86th member of the USAWC International Fellows Hall of Fame

On October 15, 2024, Mazin Al Farrayeh, Jordan's Minister of the Interior and retired Brigadier General of the Jordanian Armed Forces, was inducted as the 86th member of the U.S. Army War College's International Fellow Hall of Fame. Al Farrayeh, a 2019 graduate, joins an elite group of military leaders from around the world who have gone on to hold the highest positions in their respective countries' armed forces or equivalent multinational organizations.



During the induction ceremony, Al Farrayeh reflected on his transformative experience at the War College, which he described as pivotal in shaping his leadership philosophy and strategic thinking. "The knowledge and skills I gained during my year at the War College shaped my understanding of what leadership is and what strategy is truly about," he said.



He emphasized that the value of attending the U.S. Army War College extends far beyond the classroom, highlighting how its lessons prepared him for the unpredictable challenges of his career. "Attending the War College is about what you take with you after graduation and what you do with it," Al Farrayeh remarked. "You might think this is more than what you need, but you will never know where your career will take you. As they say, it's better to be prepared for an opportunity and not have it than to have an opportunity and not be prepared for it."



The retired brigadier general also spoke of the significance of the relationships he built at the War College. He acknowledged that, at the time, he didn't fully realize how vital these connections would become. "My classmates and professors became my trusted advisors. These relationships have been crucial not only in my professional career but also in my personal life," he noted, underscoring the lifelong bonds forged during his studies.



In closing, Al Farrayeh dedicated his induction to the men and women in uniform who serve their nations with courage and dedication. "May we continue to learn from one another across borders, and may there come a time in our world where peace will prevail," he said, delivering a heartfelt message of unity and hope.



The U.S. Army War College International Fellow Hall of Fame was established in 1988 to honor War College graduates who have attained the highest ranks within their national armed forces or have held equivalent positions in multinational organizations.

