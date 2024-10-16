German doctor who strengthened host-nation medical partnership with LRMC retires

LANDSTUHL, Germany – Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, the largest overseas U.S. hospital and the only one with the distinction of being a Level II Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons is also certified by the German Trauma Network as a regional Level II Trauma Center. It is the only U.S. medical facility that is dual-certified in the U.S. and a host nation.



Professor (Dr.) Timothy Pohlemann, who was instrumental in helping LRMC achieve this distinction as well as providing critical care to our warfighters, has retired after more than 40 years of remarkable service in trauma and orthopedic surgery.



The farewell ceremony, held at the Homburg campus, included tributes to his contributions to medicine, education, and international collaboration, particularly his impact on the relationship between Universitätsklinikum des Saarlandes (UKS) and LRMC.



“Professor Pohlemann's vision extended beyond the operating room. He was key in fostering a strong partnership between UKS and LRMC. This collaboration bridged the gap between German and American medical practices, leading to enhanced trauma care for both civilian and military patients, said Burnett.



For his contributions and service, U.S. Army Col. Cluade Burnett and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. (Dr.) Mary Stuever, LRMC’s trauma medical director, presented Pohlemann with a challenge coin and a U.S. flag.



The U.S. flag was flown on Aug 28, 2024, to commemorate the three-year anniversary of Pohlemann’s selfless act of service, when he and other surgeons from UKS Homburg were granted emergency privileges and joined the LRMC medical staff to care for critically injured U.S. service members and Afghani citizens.



Pohlemann’s partnership with LRMC enhanced interoperability between the medical systems of both countries.

“The importance of military-civilian trauma partnerships became evident after a series of attacks at the Hamid Karzai International Airport on Aug. 26, 2021,” said Stuever. “Dr. Pohlemann and eight other physicians from UKS Homburg were waiting at the LRMC main gate to help. A total of 19 patients were transferred to LRMC that day. After triage, Professor Pohlemann and his team arranged for the immediate transfer of pediatric patients to UKS Homburg.”



As Pohlemann steps into retirement, his successor, Prof. (Dr.) Emmanouil Liodakis, takes up the mantle of leadership at UKS.



“Dr. Liodakis, a distinguished orthopedic and trauma surgeon, is well regarded for his expertise in treating musculoskeletal injuries, particularly pelvic and acetabular fractures. The LRMC trauma and health engagements teams are eager to continue the partnership under his leadership and advance the collaborative efforts initiated by Prof. Pohlemann,” said Burnett.

