403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight: Mr. Pak, Kyong Ho, Logistics Readiness Center-Daegu

Mr. Pak was nominated for the 403rd Army Field Support Brigade Personality Spotlight for his hard work and dedication, and for his outstanding achievements, which have significantly contributed to the overall improvement of the LRC-Daegu’s mission readiness.



Hometown:



Daegu, South Korea



How long have you been working for the U.S. Army?



I have been working for 29 Years for the U.S. Army.

What other positions have you held with the U.S. military?



S-4, 36th Signal Battalion as a logistics management specialist for eight years; property book officer, 36th Sig. Bn., as a supply technician for three years; 169th Signal Company for nine years; and Supply Point # 60 for three years.



How long have you been in your current position?



Six years.



Tell us about your job and what you do.



I serve as a logistics management specialist and the Korean national employee leader in the Plans & Operations Division, LRC-Daegu. I am responsible for planning, coordinating and accomplishing a variety of tasks concerned with methods, systems, subject-matter procedures and controls throughout the command and providing staff logistics assistance to all key personnel internal and external to the LRC-D. I coordinate and manage Plans and Operations to include all functions such as operations orders, taskers, training, exercise support and the Logistics Support Area. I integrate mission requirements into comprehensive logistics support plans or operational support programs.



What other duties are you responsible for?



I also serve as the senior Korean National employee for all of the Plans & Operations Division Korean staff as well as Korean Service Corp employees.



What are some of your accomplishments while at LRC-Daegu?



One of the most significant accomplishments for the LRC-D was the Brigade Senior Leader Seminar that was hosted by LRC-Daegu. I played a most important role for this endeavor in conceptualizing, supporting, preparing, programming, and the final execution of the event, which was not only highly successful, but also commented by the brigade commander as setting the standard for future Brigade Senior Leader Seminars.



I have planned, prepared, and executed Several LRC-Daegu town halls, organization day events and holiday parties, which involved securing of the venues and meal preparation for more than 150 employees. I have also coordinated a variety of sporting events.



Additionally, I have contributed in designing, managing and uploading all critical records in the newly established Brigade SharePoint, which includes separate sites for each LRC. I created SharePoint web page with background photos, maps, organization structure, capabilities, linked director’s biography, and other graphical elements. I have designed and uploaded each division’s information & operations slides as well.



What is the best thing about working at LRC-Daegu?



I love working at the LRC-Daegu because it gives me the unique opportunity to independently perform all mission planning and operate at the lowest level to provide direct coordination for scheduling, and briefing management support among the LRC-Daegu director, staff and 403rd AFSB brigade staff on a daily basis.



What do you like to do in your free time?



Traveling is my hobby, and free diving in the sea are the happiest moments for me. I went to Jeju Island twice this year and enjoyed marine sports.



Do you have a special skill or talent you would like to share?



I have a Professional Association of Diving Instructors Advanced Diver Certificate and love to assist an instructor who leads beginning teams.



Want to learn how to dive? Contact Mr. Pak, or go to: padi.com

