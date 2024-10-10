Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo Story: 89B sling-load training operations at Fort McCoy, Part 3

    89B sling-load training operations at Fort McCoy

    Photo By Scott Sturkol | A CH-47 Chinook and crew with the 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment of New...... read more read more

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    10.16.2024

    Story by Scott Sturkol                                                                                              

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Students in the 89B Ammunition Supply Course connect a mock ammunition pallet to a Chinook helicopter Sept. 26, 2024, as part of sling load training at Sparta-Fort McCoy Airport at Fort McCoy, Wis.

    The Ammunition Supply Course, taught by Regional Training Site-Maintenance at Fort McCoy, is a four-week course that provides training for Soldiers who are reclassifying to the 89B military occupational specialty.

    The sling-load training is one of the last major training events during the course.

    A sling load is used to transport munitions to remote locations or to expedite shipments in hostile locations.

    The CH-47 and crew were from the 7th Battalion, 158th Aviation Regiment of New Century, Kansas.

    Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”

    Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.

    The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.

    Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” on Flickr at https://www.flickr.com/photos/fortmccoywi, and on X (formerly Twitter) by searching “usagmccoy.”

    Also try downloading the My Army Post app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 16:07
    Story ID: 483266
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
