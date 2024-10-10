Remains of Korean War Soldier, Minneapolis, North Carolina, native, to be buried in Mountain Home, Tennessee

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Master Sgt. David P. Sluder, a Soldier killed during the Korean War, will be interred Sept. 29 at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, Tennessee. Tetrick Funeral Home, Johnson City, Tennessee, will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



A native of Minneapolis, North Carolina, Sluder was a member of Battery B, 63rd Field Artillery Battalion, 24th Infantry Division. He went missing in action July 14, 1950, at age 33, after his unit was attacked by enemy ground forces in the vicinity of Samgyo-ri along the Kum River, South Korea.



Sluder was accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Sept. 27, 2023, after his remains were exhumed in Oct. 2019 from the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific - also known as the Punchbowl - Honolulu, Hawaii, for laboratory analysis and identification.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



The process begins with locating the Family member most closely related to the missing Soldier, known as the primary next of kin, followed by a request for Family reference samples or DNA, which are used as a main source in identifying remains.



Once a Soldier has been identified by the Armed Forces Medical Examiner, the PCRB notifies and briefs the Family about the results of historical, forensic and DNA reports, benefits and the mortuary process including burial with full military honors.



For additional information about Master Sgt. Sluder go to: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/Press-Releases/PressReleaseArticleView/Article/3859796/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact the Army Casualty Office at (800) 892-2490 and/or Tetrick Funeral Home, 423-610-7171.



