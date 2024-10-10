CID Special Agent Receives Distinguished Military Service Award During National Latina Symposium

Photo By Keith Smith | Special Agent Roxana Lenoble of the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation...... read more read more Photo By Keith Smith | Special Agent Roxana Lenoble of the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division - Pacific Field Office received a Distinguished Military Service Award at the National LATINA Symposium in Washington D.C., September 19th, 2024. see less | View Image Page

QUANTICO, Va. – Special Agent Roxana Lenoble of the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division - Pacific Field Office received a Distinguished Military Service Award at the National LATINA Symposium in Washington D.C., September 19th, 2024.



The National LATINA Symposium is the largest gathering of Latina military leaders from across the nation and distinguished military service awards celebrate the accomplishments of women in all branches of the military.



“I was lucky enough to get an opportunity to work at Army CID and the initial investigations made me realize my love for helping people,” said Special Agent Lenoble. “It was then I decided to make the military a career.”



“We recognize and celebrate the exceptional achievements of Special Agent Roxana Lenoble whose dedication, integrity, and relentless pursuit of excellence have been instrumental to the success of the Pacific Field Office,” said Pacific Field Office Special Agent-in-Charge Ruben R. Santiago. “Her tireless commitment to our mission, combined with her unwavering professionalism, has earned her this prestigious award.”



Special Agent Lenoble is known by her coworkers for dedication to mentoring, community service, and advocacy for victims.



“She embodies the very best of what is means to serve, and her contributions have left an indelible mark on our team and the broader community,” said Santiago. “We are proud to have her as part of our office and look forward to her continued success and leadership!”



Learn about women serving at Army CID working as senior leaders, executives, and highly skilled professionals on CID’s SPOTLIGHT page.



CID is the Department of the Army’s federal law enforcement agency with 3,000 personnel at 124 locations worldwide working to prevent and investigate criminal activity targeting Army people, resources, capabilities, and communities.