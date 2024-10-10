Army Reserve Units Hold Division and Command Change of Command Ceremonies at Fort Moore

Courtesy Photo | Command Sgt. Maj. Todd Kaim relinquishes responsibility for the 98th Training Division...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Command Sgt. Maj. Todd Kaim relinquishes responsibility for the 98th Training Division to Command Sgt. Maj. James Lamberson, August 04, 2024, in a ceremony held at the National Infantry Museum, in Columbus, Georgia. (U.S. Army photo by Patrick A. Albright) see less | View Image Page

The 98th Training Division (Initial Entry Training) and 108th Training Command (IET) will host both a Division and Command Change of Command Ceremony at Fort Moore, Georgia on October 19 and 20, respectively.



Maj. Gen. David M. Samuelsen will relinquish command of the 98th Training Division (IET) to Col. Gregory C. Glasow at 10:30 a.m. October 19 in Marshall Auditorium, located in the Maneuver Center of Excellence Headquarters. Samuelsen, a Milton, Wisconsin resident, will be promoted to the rank of major general just before the Change of Command Ceremony. Glasow, a Glendale, Arizona resident, comes to the 98th Training Division (IET) from the 79th Theater Sustainment Command in Los Alamitos, California where he served as the Chief of Staff.



The 98th Training Division (IET) is a U.S. Army Reserve Division headquartered at Fort Moore, Georgia and includes more than 2000 Soldiers across the United States.



On October 20, Maj. Gen. William B. Dyer will then relinquish command of the 108th Training Command (IET) to Samuelsen at 9 a.m. on the National Infantry Museum Parade Field. Dyer, an Atlanta resident, will be honored in a Retirement Ceremony at 1 p.m. on the parade field as well.



The 108th Training Command (IET), which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a force planning foundational pillar and strategic readiness sustainer for the U.S. Army Reserve. It is one of the largest commands within the Army Reserve, consisting of the 95th Training Division, 98th Training Division and 104th Training Division, totaling more than 6100 Soldiers. The Command is tasked with a multifaceted mission of: transforming civilians into Soldiers during Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training, ROTC Cadet leadership development, and training drill sergeants who embody the apex of professionalism. The 108th Training Command remains steadfast in its commitment to building the Total Army of 2028 and beyond.



Any media wanting to attend the ceremonies must contact Lt. Col. Michelle Lunato, 98th Training Division Public Affairs Officer, at michelle.lunato2.mil@army.mil or 706-464-6154. Plan to meet at the I-185 gate at least 30 minutes before the ceremony start times.