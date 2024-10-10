Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Stennis Wins Blue ‘E’ Award for Supply Excellence

    USS John C. Stennis Wins Blue E

    Courtesy Photo | 240910-N-IH529-1124 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Aug. 6, 2024) – Capt. J. Patrick Thompson,...... read more read more

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Simon Pike 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The supply department aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) was awarded the 2024 Navy Blue “E” Supply Management Excellence Award in Newport News, Virginia, Sept. 10, 2024.

    “Winning the Blue ‘E’ Award is a testament to the resilience and dedication of our supply department, especially as we navigate the unique challenges of Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH),” said Capt. J. Patrick Thompson, commanding officer of Stennis. “Their efforts directly contribute to our ‘Ready Ship, Ready Crew’ initiative, ensuring every Sailor and department is prepared and equipped for the future fight.”

    The award was established to formally recognize outstanding aircraft carrier supply departments that meet the standards of excellence on inspections, the support of aircraft intermediate maintenance activities, satisfy monthly pulse points from type commander, and implementing training programs.

    In 2023, Stennis’ supply department graded good and above in general stores, food service, and retail operations during the Supply Management Inspection. The department scored 93.6% on the field examination group audit, 95% on the annual postal inspection, 100% on the Commander, Naval Installations Command morale, welfare, and recreation audit, and was able to meet the operational target funds execution within 99.75% on funds used for daily operations and 100% for funds used for aviation operations maintenance.

    “This award represents a team effort and is a reflection of the strong support from the chain of command and many supporting departments,” said Cmdr. Victor Cunningham, the supply department head of Stennis.

    Stennis is currently in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 10.16.2024 11:22
    Story ID: 483220
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stennis Wins Blue ‘E’ Award for Supply Excellence, by PO2 Simon Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USS John C. Stennis Wins Blue E

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Supply
    CVN 74
    Stennis
    RCOH
    Blue E

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download