Stennis Wins Blue ‘E’ Award for Supply Excellence

Courtesy Photo | 240910-N-IH529-1124 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Aug. 6, 2024) – Capt. J. Patrick Thompson,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 240910-N-IH529-1124 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Aug. 6, 2024) – Capt. J. Patrick Thompson, center, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), and Stennis’ Command Master Chief Brandy Gennette, center-right, pose with Sailors assigned to supply department with an Ashore Supply Excellence Award on the Floating Accommodation Facility in Newport News, Va., Sept. 10, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alexander Morneau) see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - The supply department aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) was awarded the 2024 Navy Blue “E” Supply Management Excellence Award in Newport News, Virginia, Sept. 10, 2024.



“Winning the Blue ‘E’ Award is a testament to the resilience and dedication of our supply department, especially as we navigate the unique challenges of Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH),” said Capt. J. Patrick Thompson, commanding officer of Stennis. “Their efforts directly contribute to our ‘Ready Ship, Ready Crew’ initiative, ensuring every Sailor and department is prepared and equipped for the future fight.”



The award was established to formally recognize outstanding aircraft carrier supply departments that meet the standards of excellence on inspections, the support of aircraft intermediate maintenance activities, satisfy monthly pulse points from type commander, and implementing training programs.



In 2023, Stennis’ supply department graded good and above in general stores, food service, and retail operations during the Supply Management Inspection. The department scored 93.6% on the field examination group audit, 95% on the annual postal inspection, 100% on the Commander, Naval Installations Command morale, welfare, and recreation audit, and was able to meet the operational target funds execution within 99.75% on funds used for daily operations and 100% for funds used for aviation operations maintenance.



“This award represents a team effort and is a reflection of the strong support from the chain of command and many supporting departments,” said Cmdr. Victor Cunningham, the supply department head of Stennis.



Stennis is currently in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life.