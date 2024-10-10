10th Mountain Division Soldiers puts their skills to the test in Triglav Star 24

Photo By Sgt. Samuel Bonney | U.S. Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Samuel Bonney | U.S. Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, pose for a photo with Slovenian 132nd Mountain Infantry Regiment soldiers, after completing the field exercise during Triglav Star 24, near Stol Mountain, Slovenia, Oct. 10, 2024. This operation was conducted in partnership with our allied NATO nations to further increase our joint mountaineering skills and to continue to build our interoperability. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Samuel Bonney) see less | View Image Page

BOHINJSKA, Slovenia (Oct. 12, 2024) — U.S. Army Soldiers from 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division (LI), along with soldiers from eight other NATO nations, participated in Triglav Star 24, a multinational mountaineering warfare exercise based in Bohinjska, Slovenia, from Sept. 24 to Oct. 13, 2024.



The exercise demonstrated the capabilities of partner allied nations working together in an alpine environment, further building the interoperability.The 3rd BCT Soldiers had an opportunity to demonstrate their skills in alpine warfare, survival in mountainous terrain, rock climbing, navigation, and high-altitude combat tactics.



First Lt. Riley Jones, platoon leader with C Company, 2nd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Regiment, 3rd BCT, platoon leader, said he is optimistic about his team's abilities to operate in an alpine environment.



“We are here in Slovenia in order to build relationships with our NATO allies and to enhance our mountain techniques and tactics, " Jones said . “We want to ensure that we are proficient as a part of 10th Mountain Division training in the mountains”



The exercise started with rucking through mountains, operating rappel systems and land navigation. These exercises built familiarity with the Slovenian terrain and basic rappelling before the culminating field exercise event.



Soldiers from across NATO then had the opportunity to participate in a three-day field event to put their mountaineering warfare skills to the test. This involved troop maneuvering tactics, combat engagement and securement of objectives.



Sgt. Issac Cicchelli, a member of 2-2 Infantry, 3rd BCT, said he found his experience in the Slovenian terrain rewarding, and he is excited to take his knowledge back to his home base at Fort Johnson, Louisiana.



“Being able to come out here, put blanks down range and then be able to come back and give that same experience we’ve learned has been fulfilling," said Cicchelli.



A team of instructors from Mountain Training Group, 10th Mountain Division (LI), said they were glad they were able to facilitate training and be a part of the experience to help 2-2 Infantry Soldiers succeed in mountain warfare exercises.



First Sgt. Daniel Fields, MTG senior enlisted adviser, was proud of his experience working with partner nations and seeing 2-2 Infantry Soldiers. further build their mountaineering capabilities.



“We got to see how our NATO allies operate in this terrain, and it’s also great for us to build on our own foundation as 10th Mountain Division,” Fields said. “I think overall for everyone, this experience has been extremely valuable for our team and our NATO allies.”