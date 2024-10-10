Army CID Investigators Deliver Presentation on Missing Soldier to Society of Volunteers Assisting with Cold Cases

Photo By Keith Smith | Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division’s Cold Case Unit recently...... read more read more Photo By Keith Smith | Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division’s Cold Case Unit recently delivered a presentation to a group of forensic experts and investigators who volunteer their time and expertise to assist law enforcement in solving difficult cold cases. Army CID Special Agent Chris Adams briefs a group of forensic experts. see less | View Image Page

QUANTICO, Va. – Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division’s Cold Case Unit recently delivered a presentation to a group of forensic experts and investigators who volunteer their time and expertise to assist law enforcement in solving difficult cold cases. Army CID’s Cold Case Unit focuses on unsolved cases that have exhausted all investigative leads.



“Collaboration with partner agencies and investigators acts as a force multiplier to solve cold cases,” said Army CID’s Deputy Assistant Director Death and Violence Crimes Todd M. Howell. “Combining the latest technology and laboratory techniques continues to be highly relevant in solving cases worldwide.”



Army CID’s Cold Case Unit shared information on Sgt. Jeff A. Coonradt, a member of the U.S. Army who was last seen on December 20, 1987, in Marina, California, while riding as a passenger in the car of a fellow unit member. According to that individual, Sgt. Coonradt jumped from the vehicle while it was stopped at an intersection. Sgt. Coonradt has not been seen since, and his disappearance is considered suspicious. Army CID’s Cold Case Unit uses forums to expand partnerships and share insights on investigative techniques with skilled professionals.



Sgt. Coonradt’s sister expressed deep gratitude toward Army CID’s efforts.



“The special agents at the Cold Case Unit in Quantico, Virginia, have given me new hope in my brother’s active case,” Yvonne (Coonradt) Harbers told Army CID. “I will forever be thankful for their efforts. My heart is full of joy with the continued care and compassion they have shown me and the reassurance that they will do their best in gathering and reviewing all documents and information on the case.”



Harbers added, “It’s a tough situation, where closure feels out of reach, and the need for answers becomes a constant ache. The point is, we may not remember the headlines of yesterday, but the stories of our loved ones endure. My hope is to give Jeff some dignity. It’s as if he doesn’t exist, and if he is deceased, I want him honored and not forgotten.”



The presentation was given to a recent meeting of the Vidocq Society, a group of forensic experts who work pro bono to assist law enforcement with unsolved cases.



Army CID is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the recovery of Sgt. Coonradt, and/or the successful arrest and conviction of any individuals criminally liable for his disappearance. Any person having information regarding this incident should contact the Army CID Cold Case Unit at (571) 703-4341 and/or submit an anonymous tip via www.cid.army.mil/tips



Army CID is the Department of the Army’s federal law enforcement agency with 3,000 personnel at 124 locations worldwide working to prevent and investigate criminal activity targeting Army people, resources, capabilities, and communities.