USACE Louisville District Regulatory Division hosts community listening session

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Louisville District Regulatory Division hosted an informational community listening session Oct. 2 at the McAlpine Locks and Dam Training Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The event welcomed partners, stakeholders and members of the public to gain insight into the USACE Regulatory Program and its impact on the region and the nation.



The Louisville District’s Regulatory Division is responsible for administering the Regulatory Program in the majority of Indiana and Kentucky, the southeastern portion of Illinois, and the Ohio River to southwestern Ohio.



“Our mission is to protect the nation’s water resources and navigation while allowing for reasonable development, and we do that by making fair and balanced permitting decisions,” said Eric Reusch Louisville District Regulatory Division chief. “Another thing that we do to ensure we meet that mission is we complete compliance and enforcement actions when appropriate to protect aquatic resources and navigation for the public.”



During the session, USACE provided an overview and update of the USACE Regulatory Program, processes and the many resources available online. Following the short presentation, Louisville District staff helped answer participant’s questions and were able to speak with stakeholders about any concerns or issues they had.



“We are committed to being transparent and making balanced regulatory decisions that protect the environment and benefit local communities,” Reusch said. “These types of events not only enhance trust in our processes, but also provide us with valuable opportunities to clarify permitting procedures and timelines. By engaging with the community and our stakeholders, we gain insights into the challenges they face, enabling us to improve our work and better serve everyone involved.”



Looking ahead, the Louisville District plans to host another Community Listening Session next year, reinforcing its dedication to open communication and collaboration with the public.



USACE is dedicated to providing strong protection of the Nation’s aquatic environment and navigation capacity, while allowing reasonable development through fair and balanced decisions. Pursuant to its authority under Section 10 of the Rivers and Harbors Act and Section 404 of the Clean Water Act, the USACE Regulatory Division evaluates permit applications and performs compliance and enforcement for essentially all work that occurs in “waters of the United States.”



To learn more about the USACE Regulatory Program, visit: https://www.lrd.usace.army.mil/Wetlands-Permits/.

