    Yokota, Misawa Airmen conduct annual Aircraft Arresting System certification

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    10.16.2024

    Story by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 374th Operations Support Squadron airfield management and 374th Civil Engineer Squadron power production and fire department completed an annual aircraft arresting system certification at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 7.

    The AAS utilizes the arresting hooks attached to the tail of an aircraft to safely decelerate and stop the aircraft when needing to land in short distances.

    This time around, an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron out of Misawa Air Base, Japan, supported Yokota’s flightline Barrier Arresting Kit-12 recertification for another year of service.

    “The recertifying of Yokota’s BAK-12 barrier cable gives our airfield the ability to host fighter aircraft during contingency operations,” said Tech. Sgt. Henson Greene, 374th OSS airfield manager.

    The certification tests the stability and effectiveness of Yokota’s AAS when the aircraft cannot perform a standard landing in the event of an emergency.

    “We are a primary divert for Misawa and Kadena AB, as well as aircraft carriers,” said Greene. “It allows us to support those aircraft surrounding bases in the event that there is an emergency.”

    By certifying Yokota’s airfield for safe use by fighter aircraft, Yokota will help eliminate potential operational constraints in the region and increase Yokota’s capability to support U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force fighter assets - extending the overall reach of Yokota’s airpower.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.16.2024
    Date Posted: 10.15.2024 20:08
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
