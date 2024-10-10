Yokota, Misawa Airmen conduct annual Aircraft Arresting System certification

Photo By Yasuo Osakabe | U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Kenkel, 35th Fighter Wing deputy commander, conducts...... read more read more Photo By Yasuo Osakabe | U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Kenkel, 35th Fighter Wing deputy commander, conducts post-flight inspections during an annual flightline arresting system certification test at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 7, 2024. The tail-hook latches onto the AAS cable which then rapidly decelerates the aircraft in the event of an emergency landing. Certifying the BAK-12 system gives Yokota’s airfield the ability to host fighter aircraft during contingency operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 374th Operations Support Squadron airfield management and 374th Civil Engineer Squadron power production and fire department completed an annual aircraft arresting system certification at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Oct. 7.



The AAS utilizes the arresting hooks attached to the tail of an aircraft to safely decelerate and stop the aircraft when needing to land in short distances.



This time around, an F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 14th Fighter Squadron out of Misawa Air Base, Japan, supported Yokota’s flightline Barrier Arresting Kit-12 recertification for another year of service.



“The recertifying of Yokota’s BAK-12 barrier cable gives our airfield the ability to host fighter aircraft during contingency operations,” said Tech. Sgt. Henson Greene, 374th OSS airfield manager.



The certification tests the stability and effectiveness of Yokota’s AAS when the aircraft cannot perform a standard landing in the event of an emergency.



“We are a primary divert for Misawa and Kadena AB, as well as aircraft carriers,” said Greene. “It allows us to support those aircraft surrounding bases in the event that there is an emergency.”



By certifying Yokota’s airfield for safe use by fighter aircraft, Yokota will help eliminate potential operational constraints in the region and increase Yokota’s capability to support U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and Japan Air Self-Defense Force fighter assets - extending the overall reach of Yokota’s airpower.