Chief Information Officer set to retire after 30 years

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Family, friends, and colleagues of the Kentucky National Guard Chief Information Officer filled the Wellman Auditorium on Boone National Guard Center for his retirement ceremony Sept. 27.



The guests of Army Col. John B. Blackburn faced the residual rains from Hurricane Helene to be there in person to celebrate his over thirty-year career in the Army Reserves and the Kentucky National Guard.



“Colonel Blackburn has been a leader, a mentor, and a friend of many of us, and is with great appreciation that we recognize his outstanding military career,” said Lt Col. Kevin Jones, who was emceeing the ceremony.



Blackburn’s career started in 1991 when he joined the Army Reserves. Then joined the Kentucky National Guard in 1994 and commissioned in 1998.



He has served many positions during his time with the Guard from being an armor officer and military police officer, but he said that his most accomplished he felt was his time that he served as the Information Management Advisory Council (IMAC) Chair where he represented the 54 states and territories for all IT initiatives directed by the Army and National Guard Bureau.



About three and a half years ago, Blackburn started an initiative to incorporate Kentucky National Guard Soldiers and Airmen with other elements of state government to provide a cyber-response capability that did not previously exist.



“I really attribute this dynamic to John's thinking and initiative and reaching out to some of the other state entities, whether it's the Commonwealth Office of Technology or the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security. There is no other entity here in the state that has as many cyber or IT trained professionals as we do under Blackburn’s leadership,” said Maj. Gen. Haldane

Lamberton, Adjutant General-Kentucky.



The general wrapped up his remarks by showing his appreciation for Blackburn’s hard work and dedication to making the Kentucky Guard a better place.



“On behalf of myself, and I think, really on behalf of pretty much a lot of the folks over here in the room, we're greatly appreciative of what you've done,” said Lamberton. “The entire Kentucky National Guard, Army and Air, are better by virtue of having had you as one of us. We're better by virtue of your efforts. You are leaving us a better organization that he found us. And for that, I'm appreciative of being able to work with quality folks like John Blackburn.”



After the TAG spoke, Black burn then got his chance to a dress the ones that were in the room to support him.



“I'd like to personally thank everyone that braved the storms outside to come here,” said Blackburn. “I never thought I'd be competing with a hurricane on my retirement today, but I appreciate it. I truly do. I also would have never guessed that over 30 years ago, when I was inadvertently watching Stripes and decided to join the military, that I'd be standing here 30 plus years later as a colonel retiring from the military.”



He continued.



“To all the officers, warrant officers, NCOs and Soldiers that I have had the privilege of working

with. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your steadfast dedication to this amazing organization. It has truly been an honor to serve with you.”



After thanking the Soldiers that were impactful to him during his career, he turned to his two sons, Tanner and Taylor, and his wife, Amy, and thanked them for supporting him and showing him love that kept him going throughout his career.



“Thank you for being by my side throughout this adventure”, said Blackburn.



During the ceremony, Blackburn was awarded the Kentucky Distinguished Service Medal for his forward-thinking leadership and his consummate professionalism and the Silver Order of Mercury, which is awarded to those select few who stand above their peers and have made conspicuous long-term significant contributions to the U.S. Army Signal Corps and the Signal Corps Regimental Association.

